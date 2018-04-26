Thursday, May 3, 2018

1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET

1-866-548-4713 (domestic)

+1 323-794-2093 (international)

To access the live audio webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit CTI BioPharma's website, www.ctibiopharma.com. Webcast and telephone replays of the conference call will be available at approximately two hours after completion of the call. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international). The access code for the replay is 9956153. The telephone replay will be available until Thursday, May 10, 2018.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and healthcare providers. CTI BioPharma has a late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For additional information and to sign up for email alerts and get RSS feeds, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Tricia Truehart

+1 646 378 2953

ttruehart@troutgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-report-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-3-2018-300637617.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

Related Links

http://www.ctibiopharma.com

