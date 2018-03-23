Culinary Class Supports Veterans' Creativity in the Kitchen

"Since joining Wounded Warrior Project, sometimes the only thing I have to look forward to is having their program events on my calendar," said Coast Guard veteran Aaron Bean. "Opportunities like this cooking class are huge motivators for me and help me engage with other veterans."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"Honestly, cutting up the chickens was challenging, but once we had all the parts separated, planning the rest of the meal was exciting, and we were really involved," Aaron said. "Of course, eating the unique creations each chef made while we were working side-by-side with them was great!

"In my opinion, Wounded Warrior Project is the only group in America that acknowledges my sacrifice and honors my service," Aaron said. "I haven't had support from anyone like the support they provide."

Activities like cooking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

WWP's physical health and wellness offerings also aim to improve mental wellness and outlook. This program connects warriors with training, skills, and techniques that empower them to reduce stress, combat depression, and live an overall healthy and active lifestyle.

To learn more about WWP's Physical Health and Wellness program, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/physical-health-wellness.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culinary-class-supports-veterans-creativity-in-the-kitchen-300618833.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

