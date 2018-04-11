Culinary Driven Southern Dining Experience, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Opens SoCal Outpost In The Heart Of Los Angeles

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Los Angeles offers a unique and authentic dining experience built around 100-year old family recipes, served in a warm, welcoming environment. Recognized for the modern renditions of classic, home-style favorites, the menu is renowned for its famous Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken n' Waffles, Deviled Eggs and House-Made Buttermilk Biscuits.

Paying homage to their new Los Angeles home, Chef Patrick Rebholz has crafted the menu to include light and flavorful options from sustainable foraged ingredients as well as an upscale twist on Southern fare. Guests will enjoy delicious, seasonal experiential dishes like the Mufaletta Salad prepared tableside and the Santa Monica Farmer's Market Salad. Ingredients will be sourced daily from local farms including Valdivia Farms, Weiser Family Farms, County Line Harvest, Murray Family Farms, Pudwill Farms and Mike & Sons Egg Ranches.

The menu is a journey of classic Southern cooking that has been peppered with a complex and inimitable style. The collection of unforgettable homestyle recipes include a Sweet Tea Braised Long Bone Short Rib, Louis Style Pork Ribs, Whole Lobster Mac & Cheese, and a Bourbon Aged Steak deemed "The Duke." These flavors break the traditional constraints of Southern cooking, resulting in an offering unique to the Los Angeles dining landscape.

James Beard-nominated Pastry Chef Hedy Goldsmith has designed an eclectic selection of playful desserts that are guaranteed to evoke an edible nostalgia. Layered with both savory and sweet components, Goldsmith pulled menu inspirations that are indulgent pick-me-ups made with the best seasonal ingredients that are satisfying and good for the soul.

Complementing the culinary concept, the cocktail program at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Los Angeles, curated by Joshua Holliday, is pulling no punches. Complete with hand carved ice and exotic ingredients, drinks like the Tarragon in Technicolor are equally approachable as they are familiar, while offering a bit of flair as the colors change throughout consumption. The cozy bar scene, featuring both a lounge and ample bar seating, will also offer an impressive list of over 100 bourbon and whiskey options.

Helmed by award-winning restaurateur John Kunkel, the sophisticated dining destination boasts indoor and outdoor seating options alongside meticulously designed private and semi-private spaces, designed for social gatherings.

Kunkel states, "We are committed to continually providing our guests with high-quality, made-from-scratch, classic Southern cuisine, and thrilled to take the art of hospitality to a new level with Yardbird Los Angeles."

Located conveniently on the street level of the luxury shopping destination, diners will have access to valet parking at the Third Street Entrance. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will be open seven days a week, serving lunch weekdays and dinner until 11:00 PM nightly. They will also be serving their foot stompin', soul healin' brunch on the weekends. For more information, please visit: www.runchickenrun.com, Twitter(@YBSouthern) Instagram (@YBSouthern) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/YBSouthern) #SouthernWays.

ABOUT YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

Founded by John Kunkel in 2011, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is founded on the premise of farm fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. Yardbird has received multiple accolades including a James Beard nomination for best new restaurant, the south's best fried chicken by Southern Living, one of America's best Bourbon Bars by the Bourbon Review, best new restaurant by Bon Appétit and Restaurant Hospitality Magazine's "Coolest Multi-Concept Companies in the Land."

ABOUT BEVERLY CENTER

Beverly Center is Southern California's premier fashion destination with more than 100 specialty boutiques reflecting the diverse styles and tastes of Los Angeles, including a paramount portfolio of luxury retailers such as Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamo. The Center is anchored by Bloomingdale's and Macy's. The unique assortment of point-of-difference stores like COS, Henri Bendel and Traffic, paired with the expanded fast fashion collection comprised of Uniqlo, H&M and XXI Forever and contemporary brands Halston Heritage, Sandro and Maje make Beverly Center the ultimate shopping experience.

