Culinary Studio Plum & Honey Opens in Brooklyn, Led By Award-Winning Pastry Chef

Classes are intended to not just teach recipes, but techniques that will inspire you to bring baking into your weekly routine. The space was artfully built by her and her husband, with a twelve-foot table perfect for gatherings. Classes are hands on and made for both kids and adults.

Featured classes in the upcoming months include a Halloween-themed treats class, Thanksgiving Pie workshops, and Holiday-inspired baking experiences. Katie hopes to build a community of food lovers in the coming months who will use the space not only for classes, but for events of every kind.

She is a winner of Food Network's Sweet Genius, runner-up on one of the very first episodes of Chopped and an alum of the International Culinary Center, Bouley, Le Cirque, The Russian Tea Room, and more.

More information and a class calendar can be found at http://www.plumandhoney.com/

SOURCE Plum & Honey

Related Links

https://www.plumandhoney.com

