Cullen/Frost Reports First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of 2018 net interest income was $229.7 million, up 10.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2017. Average loans for the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.2 billion, or 10.0 percent, to $13.3 billion, from the $12.1 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Average deposits for the quarter were $26.4 billion compared to $25.8 billion reported for last year's first quarter, an increase of 2.4 percent.

"The solid first-quarter earnings represent a great start to 2018," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Frost is well-positioned to benefit as interest rates tick higher, and our customers continue to benefit from the economic expansion in Texas and across the country. At the same time, our value proposition and commitment to customer service have helped us expand our customer base, and have paid off with recognition from third-party sources like J.D. Power and Associates, which for the ninth consecutive year gave Frost the highest customer satisfaction ranking among banks in Texas.

"We believe our focus on building and cultivating long-term relationships with our customers will continue to benefit us in good times and in bad, and we continue to instill the Frost culture in everything that we do."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2018 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2018 were 12.69 percent, 13.42 percent and 15.36 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels. Current capital ratios exceed Basel III fully phased-in requirements.

Net interest income of $229.7 million represented a 10.2 percent increase over the prior year period. The net interest margin was 3.52 percent for the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2018 net interest margin represented a 13 basis point increase over the fourth quarter of 2017, when adjusted for the 21 percent corporate tax rate. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 as reported was 3.70 percent, based on a 35 percent corporate tax rate.

represented a 10.2 percent increase over the prior year period. The net interest margin was 3.52 percent for the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2018 net interest margin represented a 13 basis point increase over the fourth quarter of 2017, when adjusted for the 21 percent corporate tax rate. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 as reported was 3.70 percent, based on a 35 percent corporate tax rate. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $91.4 million , an increase of $7.7 million , or 9.3 percent, compared to $83.7 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. Other non-interest income increased $5.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily related to an increase of $3.8 million in gains on the sale of foreclosed and other assets and income from customer derivative and trading activities. Trust and investment management fees were $29.6 million , up $3.1 million , or 11.8 percent, from the first quarter of 2017. Higher trust and investment management fees were primarily driven by strong performance in equity markets. Insurance commissions and fees were $16.0 million , up $2.2 million , or 15.6 percent, compared to the $13.8 million reported in the first quarter a year earlier. The increase was driven by increases in both benefits insurance commissions and property and casualty commissions, as well as by an increase in contingent income.

, an increase of , or 9.3 percent, compared to reported for the first quarter of 2017. Other non-interest income increased compared to the first quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily related to an increase of in gains on the sale of foreclosed and other assets and income from customer derivative and trading activities. Trust and investment management fees were , up , or 11.8 percent, from the first quarter of 2017. Higher trust and investment management fees were primarily driven by strong performance in equity markets. Insurance commissions and fees were , up , or 15.6 percent, compared to the reported in the first quarter a year earlier. The increase was driven by increases in both benefits insurance commissions and property and casualty commissions, as well as by an increase in contingent income. Non-interest expense was $196.6 million for the quarter, up $8.7 million or 4.6 percent compared to the $187.9 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Total salaries rose $4.2 million , or 5.1 percent, to $86.7 million , and were impacted by normal annual merit and market increases. Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the first quarter increased by $1.7 million or 9.4 percent from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.3 million increase in software maintenance expense. Included in other expense for the first quarter of 2018 was a $3.7 million contribution to the Frost Bank Charitable Foundation.

for the quarter, up or 4.6 percent compared to the reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Total salaries rose , or 5.1 percent, to , and were impacted by normal annual merit and market increases. Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the first quarter increased by or 9.4 percent from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily driven by a increase in software maintenance expense. Included in other expense for the first quarter of 2018 was a contribution to the Frost Bank Charitable Foundation. For the first quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses was $6.9 million , compared to net charge-offs of $12.4 million . This compares with $8.1 million in provisions and $7.0 million in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $8.0 million in provisions and $7.9 million in net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.12 percent at March 31, 2018 , compared to 1.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2017 and 1.18 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-performing assets were $136.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018, compared to $118.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017 and $157.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

, compared to net charge-offs of . This compares with in provisions and in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017, and in provisions and in net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.12 percent at , compared to 1.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2017 and 1.18 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-performing assets were at the end of the first quarter of 2018, compared to at the end of the first quarter of 2017 and at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. The interchange and debit card transaction fees category of non-interest income and the other expense category were each impacted by our adoption at the beginning of 2018 of a new accounting standard that affects how we report revenues and network costs associated with ATM and debit card network transactions. Prior to 2018, we recognized such revenues and network costs on a gross basis. Beginning in 2018, ATM and debit card transaction fees are reported net of related network costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 , gross interchange and debit card transaction fees totaled $6.1 million while related network costs totaled $2.9 million . On a net basis, we reported $3.2 million as interchange and debit card transaction fees. See note 2 on page 6 of this release, and our forthcoming form 10-Q for more information on the effects of this and other accounting changes.

The Cullen/Frost board also declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.67 per common share, representing a 17.5% increase over the previous year's dividend, payable June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $.3359375 per share of the Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrA." The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is also payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $31.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2018. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Political instability.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2018

2017

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 229,748



$ 223,914



$ 219,211



$ 214,788



$ 208,509

Net interest income (1) 252,536



268,611



264,406



258,020



252,393

Provision for loan losses 6,945



8,102



10,980



8,426



7,952

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 29,587



28,985



27,493



27,727



26,470

Service charges on deposit accounts 20,843



21,248



20,967



21,198



20,769

Insurance commissions and fees 15,980



11,728



10,892



9,728



13,821

Interchange and debit card transaction fees (2) 3,158



6,082



5,884



5,692



5,574

Other charges, commissions and fees 9,007



9,948



10,493



9,898



9,592

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions (19)



(24)



(4,867)



(50)



—

Other 12,889



12,108



10,753



6,887



7,474

Total non-interest income (2) 91,445



90,075



81,615



81,080



83,700





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 86,683



89,173



84,388



80,995



82,512

Employee benefits 21,995



17,022



17,730



18,198



21,625

Net occupancy 19,740



18,190



19,391



19,153



19,237

Technology, furniture and equipment 19,679



19,352



18,743



18,250



17,990

Deposit insurance 4,879



4,781



4,862



5,570



4,915

Intangible amortization 388



402



405



438



458

Other (2) 43,247



47,360



41,304



45,447



41,178

Total non-interest expense (2) 196,611



196,280



186,823



188,051



187,915

Income before income taxes 117,637



109,607



103,023



99,391



96,342

Income taxes 11,157



9,083



9,892



13,838



11,401

Net income 106,480



100,524



93,131



85,553



84,941

Preferred stock dividends 2,016



2,016



2,016



2,015



2,016

Net income available to common shareholders $ 104,464



$ 98,508



$ 91,115



$ 83,538



$ 82,925





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.63



$ 1.54



$ 1.43



$ 1.30



$ 1.29

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.61



1.53



1.41



1.29



1.28

Cash dividends per common share 0.57



0.57



0.57



0.57



0.54

Book value per common share at end of quarter 48.58



49.68



48.24



47.95



46.20





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,794



63,476



63,114



64,226



63,916

Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,649



63,314



63,667



64,061



63,738

Dilutive effect of stock compensation 1,013



981



898



974



999

Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,662



64,295



64,565



65,035



64,737





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.36 %

1.26 %

1.19 %

1.11 %

1.12 % Return on average common equity 13.62



12.66



11.71



11.07



11.55

Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.52



3.70



3.73



3.70



3.64





(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate for 2018 and 35% tax rate for prior periods. (2) Beginning in 2018, in connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, interchange and debit card transaction fees are reported net of related network costs. Prior to 2018, such network costs were reported separately as a component of other non-interest expense. For comparative purposes, interchange and debit card transaction fees reported net of related network costs would have totaled $2,351, $2,801, $2,904 and $3,233 in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2018

2017

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 13,295



$ 12,879



$ 12,587



$ 12,275



$ 12,090

Earning assets 29,002



29,012



28,342



28,064



28,007

Total assets 31,131



31,107



30,390



30,124



30,144

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 10,972



11,098



10,756



10,694



10,726

Interest-bearing deposits 15,457



15,286



14,994



14,967



15,095

Total deposits 26,429



26,384



25,750



25,661



25,821

Shareholders' equity 3,255



3,232



3,232



3,172



3,055





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 13,364



$ 13,146



$ 12,706



$ 12,512



$ 12,186

Earning assets 29,414



29,595



28,941



28,084



28,475

Goodwill and intangible assets 660



660



660



661



661

Total assets 31,459



31,748



30,990



30,206



30,525

Total deposits 26,678



26,872



26,403



25,614



26,142

Shareholders' equity 3,243



3,298



3,189



3,224



3,097

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 3,297



3,218



3,131



3,173



3,103





















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for loan losses: $ 149,885



$ 155,364



$ 154,303



$ 149,558



$ 153,056

As a percentage of period-end loans 1.12 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.20 %

1.26 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 12,424



$ 7,041



$ 6,235



$ 11,924



$ 7,941

Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.38 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.39 %

0.27 %



















Non-performing assets:

















Non-accrual loans $ 123,152



$ 150,314



$ 143,104



$ 86,413



$ 116,176

Restructured loans 12,058



4,862



4,815



1,696



—

Foreclosed assets 1,371



2,116



2,094



2,041



2,042

Total $ 136,581



$ 157,292



$ 150,013



$ 90,150



$ 118,218

As a percentage of:

















Total loans and foreclosed assets 1.02 %

1.20 %

1.18 %

0.72 %

0.97 % Total assets 0.43



0.50



0.48



0.30



0.39





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.69 %

12.42 %

12.38 %

12.81 %

12.71 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.42



13.16



13.14



13.59



13.50

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.36



15.15



15.19



15.65



15.62

Leverage Ratio 8.62



8.46



8.39



8.61



8.34

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 10.31



10.39



10.29



10.67



10.15

Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 10.46



10.39



10.63



10.53



10.14





(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

