Cumberland Farms Celebrates its 12th Annual Class of "Believe & Achieve" College Scholarship Winners

As part of Cumberland Farms' commitment to nurturing the future of young people, the "Believe & Achieve" program provides $1,000 scholarships annually to 130 eligible graduating high school seniors across its service area. This year Cumberland Farms has awarded $130,000 in "Believe & Achieve" Scholarships to 34 students in Massachusetts, 31 in Florida, 18 in Connecticut, 13 in New Hampshire, 12 in New York, 9 in New Jersey/Pennsylvania/Delaware,

8 in Vermont, 4 in Rhode Island and 1 in Maine.

Additionally, recognized as this year's Haseotes Scholar is Sonja Eiseman, Williamsburg, Massachusetts. Named for the founders of the company, the Haseotes Scholar Award is presented to the student who best exemplifies Cumberland Farms' core values of hard work, achievement and commitment to the community.

"I am honored to be named a "Believe & Achieve" Scholarship winner, and also be recognized as the Haseotes Scholar. Cumberland Farms' dedication to making higher education accessible to hardworking students is admirable," said Sonja Eiseman, who will be entering Barnard College this fall. "On behalf of all this year's "Believe & Achieve" Scholarship recipients, thank you Cumberland Farms for supporting our education and for bettering our communities."

"We are dedicated to helping hard-working and ambitious young people achieve their goals and giving back to the communities we serve is a critical part of our company mission," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "These deserving young men and women inspire us all, and we are very proud to be able to make a difference in their lives."

Previous "Believe & Achieve" Scholarship recipients from Cumberland Farms' service area have attended a wide range of colleges and universities, including Harvard University, Yale, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Purdue, University of Massachusetts, Clemson, Florida State, University of Michigan, Princeton, University of Florida, Rochester Institute of Technology, New York University, University of Miami, and more. To learn more about Cumberland Farms' "Believe & Achieve" program, and this year's recipients, visit www.cumberlandfarms.com.

The year's program was open to students entering a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited college, university or vocational-technical school in the fall of 2018 who live within 30 miles of any Cumberland Farms store. Scholarships are awarded based on a student's academic performance and financial need, as well as involvement in extracurricular activities such as community service and athletics. The application process for next year's scholarship program will open in October 2018.

Since formalizing its Corporate Giving Program over a decade ago, Cumberland Farms has donated millions of dollars in cash and products to causes that directly benefit thousands of young people through scholarships, direct-to-school programs, youth sports, local fundraising and more.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

Media Contact: For more information, contact Erin Vadala at Warner Communications; 978-468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-farms-celebrates-its-12th-annual-class-of-believe--achieve-college-scholarship-winners-300663825.html

SOURCE Cumberland Farms

Related Links

http://www.cumberlandfarms.com

