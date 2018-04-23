Cumberland Farms Hosts "Pump My Ride" & Ribbon-Cutting Event In Palm Bay

"We look forward to gifting our customers with $10 worth of free gas at our third gas giveaway in Florida," said David Heilbronner, Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising at Cumberland Farms. "Our SmartPay mobile app saves customers 10-cents on every gallon of gas and earns rewards on in-store purchases. To date, SmartPay has saved our loyal customers over $95 million on fuel purchases. We are grateful for their continued support and want to show our appreciation by helping to fill up their tanks."

SmartPay saves customers 10 cents, every day, on every gallon of gas purchased at all Cumberland Farms retail locations that sell gas. Free to join and free to use, SmartPay mobile app users can earn their way to free, select in-store menu items, such as pizza and breakfast sandwiches via Clubs that reward users with a free menu item for every ten items purchased. In addition, customers earn a free coffee, fountain drink or bottled water for every 50 gallons of fuel purchased.

A ribbon-cutting event will also be held at the Palm Bay location from 3:00-4:00pm on April 26th to celebrate the official grand opening of the store. The celebration will kick off a month-long fundraiser, which will benefit local community partner Christa McAuliffe Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. During the month-long fundraiser, 10 cents from every dispensed beverage purchased at the next generation location will be donated directly to the organization.

Cumberland Farms currently owns and operates almost 50 stores throughout the state of Florida, and is continuing to transform its stores by bringing a new look and feel to all of its nearly 600 retail locations. In addition to new architectural features and a modernized layout, the store in Palm Bay offers several new food and beverage options, including smoothies, frozen espresso, and milkshakes – as well as specialty coffee drinks like espresso, cappuccino and lattes. The expanded food menu features a variety of specialty items, including ciabatta sandwiches, frittatas, melts, and macaroni & cheese, all of which can be ordered quickly and easily on self-service ordering terminals. The store also boasts the following features:

4,928 gross square footage

Indoor high-top counters with stool seating

Kiosk ordering terminals

6 fueling pumps

31 parking spaces

To download the SmartPay app, visit the Apple App store or Google Play, and set up your account through the mobile app or visit www.cumberlandfarms.com/smartpay. For more information on Cumberland Farms locations throughout Florida, visit https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/stores or follow Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

