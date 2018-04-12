Curacity Approaches The Milestone Of 100 Luxury Hotels And Closes Funding To Fuel Growth

Curacity's first product, ORA, is a breakthrough in person-to-person marketing. Its proprietary marketing and attribution tool drives bookings, and accurately measures the full financial impact that digital publishing content has on hotel room bookings downstream. Curacity's product is the first and only to link online content to omni-channel offline and online hotel bookings; it identifies hotel bookings that result from its data network of publishers who create high-end, professional, editorial content in order to increase bookings. Curacity reaches ten million targeted consumers through publishing partners including AFAR, Fathom, and A Hotel Life among others.

"While fifty-percent of consumers reported that travel media heavily influenced their purchase decision, hotels spend vastly more capital on online travel agency commissions for last-click attribution than on the creation of content, simply because return was once untraceable. We are shifting this dynamic so hotels can properly invest in the point of inspiration," said co-founder and President of Curacity, Nick Slavin.

To keep up with growing demand, Curacity recently closed funding led by Revel Partners with participation from Asaf Evenhaim, CEO of Crossix. This brings the company's seed round to $4 million, separate from Curacity's CEO contribution of a little more than $1 million. Joe Apprendi from Revel has joined Curacity's Board of Directors, and Asaf Evenhaim serves as a company advisor. (Crossix is the top data analytics company for digital health and pharmaceutical categories.)

"I am excited to welcome Joe Apprendi to our board. He and I worked together as IAB board members where we created the standards for advertising technology. Furthermore, he was a valued business partner when running Falk and Collective as I led Everyday Health through its 2014 IPO on the New York Stock Exchange," said co-founder and CEO of Curacity, Mike Keriakos. "Asaf Evenhaim and I led a paradigm shift in digital dollars and KPIs for the entire health category by using data analytics to measure omni-channel revenue, and I look forward to replicating that success in travel."

Curacity is a data analytics company focused on the travel sector. The company's first product to-market is Omni-channel Revenue Attribution ("ORA"), a data measurement tool that serves hotels. ORA helps hotels drive, measure and analyze how digital publishing content converts to direct bookings, while also allowing publishers to measure the connection of every booking that results from their content within a window of up to 12 months. Mike Keriakos, Co-Founder and CEO, is a digital marketing veteran who formerly co-founded Everyday Health. Nick Slavin, Co-Founder and President, has a background in real estate and hospitality private equity. Curacity is headquartered in New York City and Stamford, CT.

