Cure your Quarantine Boredom with #FakeFacts

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rue Cler Games. Political season getting you fired up? Getting ready for eight rounds with your uncle at video-conference Thanksgiving? A new trivia game is testing how good its players are at spotting -- or concocting -- a lie.

Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Stephen and Charell Chiger announced today the launch of their game company, Rue Cler Games, and their first game, #FakeFacts. A fast-paced card game of historical and pop culture trivia, #FakeFacts tests its players' knowledge and ability to fool others.

"We hatched the idea for #FakeFacts after some spirited dinner parties (#politicalseason). When the pandemic brought far, far too much time at home, we wanted a game that was simple and could be played in-person or remotely," said Stephen Chiger, Rue Cler Games co-founder.

A terrific holiday gift, #FakeFacts is the perfect present for people who love weird, hard-to-believe trivia, fast-paced social games, or just fooling their friends. Players can expect to learn (and fabricate!) bizarre, surprising, and totally unpredictable trivia -- and the game's structure makes it easy to play over video conferences.

Made here in the US, #FakeFacts is sold online through The Game Crafter and priced at an affordable, $14.99. The game is family-friendly, appropriate for ages 12+.

Both experienced journalists, the Chigers say they built the game to inspire both wonder and skepticism.

"In life it never hurts to trust -- but don't forget to verify." - Charell Star Chiger, Co-Founder of Rue Cler Games.

More information can be found on the official website here . Follow Fake Facts on Instagram .

ABOUT RUE CLER GAMES

Based in the US, Rue Cler Games was founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife team Stephen and Charell Chiger and specializes in building fun interactive games for people who want to play together. They released their first game, #FakeFacts, on Game Crafter in late 2020 after three months of development. The Chigers share a love for entrepreneurship and between them have run consulting firms, led non-profit organizations, directed sleepaway camps, and provided on-air expertise on lifestyle and fashion (in addition, of course, to their full-time jobs). Rue Cler Games, named after their favorite Parisian street, is their first official team-up.

