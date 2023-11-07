Cushing Syndrome Market size to grow by USD 616.66 million from 2023 to 2028; The glucocorticoid receptor antagonists segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cushing syndrome market is expected to grow by USD 616.66 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the market's momentum will progress at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (glucocorticoid receptor antagonists, pituitary-directed drugs, and steroidogenesis inhibitors), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cushing Syndrome Market 2024-2028

North America is estimated to contribute 86% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the main countries of North America which have a strong presence in this region. Market growth is being positively influenced by factors such as the availability of Cushing syndrome drugs like Isturisa (osilodrostat), Korlym (mifepristone), and Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in the region.

Company Profile:

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Recordati S.p.A, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. are key companies.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc - The company offers treatment for Cushing syndrome such as KORLYM mifepristone 30g tablets.

Cushing Syndrome Market: Segmentation Analysis

The glucocorticoid receptor antagonists segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Mifepristone is essentially a US-based FDA-approved drug classified under glucocorticoid receptor antagonists for the treatment of Cushing syndrome.

Cushing Syndrome Market: Market Dynamics

Growing geriatric population

Rising drug development for Cushing syndrome treatment

Favorable reimbursement scenario of Cushing syndrome treatment

Key Driver

The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving market growth. The cost of healthcare is an important burden for older people. Moreover, spending patterns on health care in advanced and developing countries will change considerably over the next few decades due to an aging population.

The anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,425.15 million at a CAGR of 10.31% between 2023 and 2028.

The upper respiratory tract infection treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,661.15 million at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2023 and 2028. Top players in the market would be encouraged to concentrate on developing drugs that treat upper tract infections given the high prevalence of these infections. In the pipeline, a number of late-stage molecules are likely to be launched over the next few years.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

