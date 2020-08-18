Custom Saugatuck Lakefront Estate on Lake Michigan

FENNVILLE, Mich., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lake Michigan, a beautiful 9,869 square foot estate designed by award-winning Thacher & Thompson Architects is nestled among 46 acres of lush lawns, mature landscaping and partially wooded land. The substantial property owned by Jill Winston offers numerous areas to hike, bike, garden or potentially develop. Located equidistant to Chicago and Detroit, it is close to the quaint towns of Saugatuck and Douglas.

What one may call a permanent place to vacation, and one to most certainly call home.

This thoughtfully designed U-shaped home with seven bedrooms and nine baths was conceived to embrace large multi-generational family gatherings. The design incorporates 130 feet of Lake Michigan frontage with year-round breathtaking views and nightly sunsets, benefiting from ample natural light with many indoor, outdoor access points. Mike Schaap Builders used sustainable building materials including reclaimed Jarrah wood from Australia in the home's exterior and interior doors and hand-harvested bamboo floors throughout.

The first-floor owner's suite features vaulted ceilings and lake views. Upstairs, a large ensuite overlooks Lake Michigan from the bedroom, private deck, and full bathroom with steam room. Hidden behind mirrored doors is a secret spiral stairway to a private daybed and deck. Each of the bedrooms includes special features such as a deck or loft to provide a private oasis for guests.

Inviting communal spaces include a spacious patio off the gourmet kitchen offering protection from the elements with an entirely separate climate from the front of the house. Overlooking the heated pool and hot tub, it is the perfect dining and socializing venue for gatherings from large weddings and parties to weekend retreats or corporate events. A bunkhouse created for young families includes a private kitchen and bedroom, a sleeping loft with vaulted ceilings.

Above the garage, a skylit studio apartment provides a separate residence option with a kitchen, washer, dryer and bath. The thoughtful details and custom finishes are far too many to mention. The layout was conceived to support the realities of families of all ages and meet the needs of any entertaining challenge with ease. Each room was designed for how it would be used and loved. Three kitchens and plenty of relaxation space both in private and coming together make this home a true gem. Speaking of gems, the three-car garage comes complete with an electric Gem car. If preferred, one can grab a bike from the bicycle garage. A finished recreation-focused basement brings in natural light from above.

Conde Nast Traveler named the Saugatuck area a top world destination in the "20 Places to Go in 2020." The award-winning Saugatuck Center for the Arts and Saugatuck Douglas History Center bring enviable cultural opportunities along with the 104-year old Oxbow School of Art. The house and property are located in Saugatuck Township. There are simply no other equivalent properties along Lake Michigan that are as well situated, as thoughtfully designed or as well-appointed. Contact Jill Winston at [email protected] for more information. For photos, please visit www.2975LakeshoreDr.com.

