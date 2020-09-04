Customer Contact Virtual Training Course (September 22-24, 2020): Prepare for the Future of Customer Care

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Contact Virtual" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer Contact Virtual Prepares you for the Future of Customer Care

Elevating Agent Experience and Effectiveness

Operational Excellence in the New Now

Reimagining the Customer Journey & Experience

Why Participate



An Interactive Virtual Event Experience Like No Other



YOUR CUSTOMER IS YOUR TRUE NORTH

Every person, every process, every tool must embed the customer in its DNA. Ignore this at your peril.



POWER TO YOUR PEOPLE



Your workforce is transforming and in turn presenting new challenges and new opportunities for brand ambassadorship. You must grasp a new model to attract and develop modern talent, and transition your existing workforce to one that embraces and is empowered by automation.



INSPIRE YOUR PEERS, COLLEAGUES AND YOUR INTELLECTUAL CURIOSITY



Our events are designed for you to open up about your most formidable challenges and forge lasting connections with your industry peers. Ultimately, you will leave the event feeling invigorated, inspired, and ready to enact purposeful change.



TECHNOLOGY IS MOVING FAST



An era of unprecedented change is upon us, driven by the pace of digital technologies. Get a grip on a fast-moving landscape of solutions and find innovative ways to provide data-driven customer support.



EFFICIENCY MUST BE WELL THOUGHT OUT



Amidst all the disruption and innovation comes the unabated demand for operational efficiency and effectiveness. Strategically deploy the must-have processes and technology to stay ahead of both evolving customer expectations and the demands of your senior management.



You'll Collaborate With:



The right connections can open doors for you. At this Executive MindXchange, you'll be surrounded by top-level executives in the customer contact and customer experience industry, who've been vetted by our team to ensure they are the right people for the content and focus of our event.

75% Executive

19% Management

6% Other

Agenda

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - Insights, Expertise, Collaboration and Solutions (Oh, and The First of Our Daily Grand Prize Give Away Drawings!) - 12:30 PM EDT



Virtual Platform Orientation and Demonstration - Fast-Paced and Fun!

Ready yourself with the platform know-how to ensure you make the most connections, get (and give!) the greatest value in the many collaboration sessions throughout the event, and find those products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.

12:30 PM EDT



Welcome: Ready...Set...Go!

1:00 PM EDT



HEADLINER - Disruption, Dolly, Dilbert and Droids: The D's Reshaping the Future of Work & the Contact Center

1:05 PM EDT



BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones

The Rules:

1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions

2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room

3. Turn ON your video

4. Have some fun and get to know your co-collaborators

5. Get busy sharing ideas, best practices, and your lessons learned



Zone 1. Employee Experience: Leveraging Data to Drive Down Employee Effort

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 2. Transforming Service: Building Powerful Knowledge Bases and Communities

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 3. Harnessing the Voice of the Customer to Drive Growth

1:25 PM EDT



CHECK IT OUT - Concurrent Featured Demonstrations

2:15 PM EDT



BEST PRACTICE - The Evolution of Digital Tools: Adapting to the Omni-Digital-Channel Customer Revolution

2:25 PM EDT



Dance BreakBring your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie down!

2:40 PM EDT



Virtual Exhibit Hall

Twenty well spent minutes to travel through the hall, request information from Solution Providers, enter their booth, and get your questions answered live on video.

2:45 PM EDT



BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones

The Rules:

1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions

2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room

3. Turn ON your video

4. Have some fun and get to know your co-collaborators

5. Get busy sharing ideas, best practices, and your lessons learned3:05 PM EDT



Zone 1. Stop the Buzz and Sort Through the Hype: Intelligent Automation for the Contact Center Demystified

3:05 PM EDT



Zone 2. Feeling Overwhelmed by Constant Change? Move from Disruption to Transformation

3:05 PM EDT



Zone 3. Designing Frictionless Digital Customer Journeys

3:05 PM EDT



Virtual Exhibit Hall

More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.

3:45 PM EDT



Topic Tables

3:45 PM EDT



CAPSTONE

4:10 PM EDT



Content Concludes but wait Daily Grand Prize Giveaway!

4:25 PM EDT



Scavenger Hunt and Virtual Happy Hour

This virtual scavenger hunt is a collaborative effort of craziness filled with exciting and active ways for your team to complete brain teasers and hilarious challenges. Grab a drink & bring lots of energy because you'll be racing against the clock!

4:30 PM EDT



Daily Event Experience EndsSame Time, Same Place Tomorrow!

5:30 PM EDT



Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - Insights, Expertise, Collaboration and Solutions (Oh, and Another Daily Drawing!) - 1:00 PM EDT



Icebreaker

1:00 PM EDT



HEADLINER - WFH - Where From Here (aka WTF!)

1:05 PM EDT



BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones

The Rules:

1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions

2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room

3. Turn ON your video

4. Have some fun and get to know your co-collaborators

5. Get busy sharing ideas, best practices, and your lessons learned1:25 PM EDT



Zone 1. Measuring the Agent Experience to Propel Contact Center Efficiencies

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 2. AI Enhanced Customer Care

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 3. Deploying a Center of Excellence: How to Measure and Impact the Employee and Customer

1:25 PM EDT



CHECK IT OUT - Concurrent Featured Demonstrations

2:15 PM EDT



Success Story: How Mythical Games and Officium are Driving On-Demand Customer Service

2:25 PM EDT



Mind, Body & Soul: Yoga with a Yogi

Get energized while building strength and flexibility with us. This upbeat, creative yoga practice, will link breath and movement to keep you present and centered.

2:40 PM EDT



Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions

More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.

2:45 PM EDT



BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones

The Rules:

1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions

2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room

3. Turn ON your video

4. Have some fun and get to know your co-collaborators

5. Get busy sharing ideas, best practices, and your lessons learned3:05 PM EDT



Zone 1. Using Customer Journey Analytics to Improve Agent Effectiveness and CX

3:05 PM EDT



Zone 2. Workforce Management: Innovate, Create, and Communicate

3:05 PM EDT



Zone 3. Perfecting the Self Service Experience: Reduce Effort & Drive Resolution

3:05 PM EDT



Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions

More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.

3:45 PM EDT



CAPSTONE - Making Authentic Connections Amidst Crisis and Chaos

4:10 PM EDT



DRUMROLL- Daily Grand Prize Giveaway!

4:25 PM EDT



INAUGURAL VIRTUAL OLYMPICS

4:30 PM EDT



Daily Event Experience EndsSame Time, Same Place Tomorrow!

5:30 PM EDT



Thursday, September 24, 2020 - Insights, Expertise, Collaboration and Solutions (Oh, and The Last of The Daily Drawings!) - 12:00 PM EDT



Customer Engagement Leadership Council: Take-Aways Pow Wow

12:15 PM EDT



Icebreaker

1:00 PM EDT



EXECUTIVE INSIGHT - Creating a Touchless Experience

1:05 PM EDT



BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones

The Rules:

1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions

2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room

3. Turn ON your video

4. Have some fun and get to know your co-collaborators

5. Get busy sharing ideas, best practices, and your lessons learned

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 1. Accelerate Agent Productivity on Every Call, from Home or the Contact Center

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 2. Transitioning to the Cloud

1:25 PM EDT



Zone 3. Balancing Efficiency with the Cost of Customer Experience

1:25 PM EDT



CHECK IT OUT - Concurrent Featured Demonstrations

2:15 PM EDT



Success Story

2:25 PM EDT



Just for Laughs

Five minutes of funny queued up just for you!

2:40 PM EDT



Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions

More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.

2:45 PM EDT



BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Zones - Take a Deeper Dive with our Headliners and Rock Stars

The Rules:

1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions

2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room

3. Have some fun and make some more connections - your last chance of the virtual event!

4. Take a deeper dive with key members of our speaker roster, get your questions answered, and share your own thoughts

3:05 PM EDT



Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions

Your final opportunity to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.

3:45 PM EDT



SUCCESS STORY - An Exceptionally Human Solution for Customer Satisfaction

4:05 PM EDT



DRUMROLL - Daily Grand Prize Giveaway!

4:25 PM EDT



Customer Contact VIRTUAL: An Executive MindXchange Concludes

4:30 PM EDT

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1q3mt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

