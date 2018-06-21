Customer Engagement Leader TTEC Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's aforementioned NICE application and its supporting infrastructure has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places TTEC in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours strive to exceed complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said Tony Tsai, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, TTEC. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard for information security in industries such as financial services, healthcare and government insurance, and TTEC is proud to demonstrate its commitment to protecting our clients and their customers in achieving this certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, TTEC is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

To learn more about TTEC's customer care services and the underlying infrastructure featured in this certification, visit www.ttec.com/care.

About TTEC

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 50,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

