CVEC to install Whitefox ICETM Bolt-on Membrane Dehydration System

Whitefox ICE™ is recognized as a proven solution to improve molecular sieve and distillation efficiency, helping to reduce energy usage and boost production capacity for the U.S. ethanol industry. The Whitefox ICE™ system treats existing recycle streams to free up distillation-dehydration capacity, reduce energy by 1,000-2,500 BTU per gallon, cut carbon emissions and cooling demands, and can increase a plant's capacity by 20% or more depending on the system design.

Chad Friese, General Manager, Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company, said: "We are enthusiastic about the operational flexibility the Whitefox ICE™ membrane system will give us to adjust our product demand cycles and growth in certain markets. With the installation of the Whitefox ICE™ membrane system, we expect to increase our ethanol production capacity by 7.5 million gallons per year, an increase of 15% or more. This will increase our margins and overall efficiency both during regular uptime and product changeover cycles."

Gillian Harrison, Whitefox CEO, said: "We are proud to announce our latest contract for Whitefox ICE™ bolt-on membrane installations in the U.S. This project with CVEC will be yet another step towards helping ethanol plants to improve their profitability and minimize waste and environmental impact by reducing natural gas, power and cooling water usage while increasing ethanol production. We look forward to announcing additional contracts in the weeks ahead as we continue to grow in the U.S."

"CVEC is a one-of-a-kind ethanol producer, in terms of process complexity and product flexibility. We look forward to a successful project completion and start-up with this long-time innovator in the ethanol industry," stated Paul Kamp, Whitefox VP of Business Development.

Whitefox's Integrated Cartridge Efficiency (Whitefox ICE™) is a membrane-based dehydration technology with a small footprint. It enables producers to reduce energy costs and improve carbon intensity (CI) scores, reduce cooling water costs year-round and reduce operation & maintenance costs by simplifying production, all while increasing revenues from additional ethanol capacity. Whitefox ICE™ can be integrated into existing corn ethanol production plants with minimal disruption. Whitefox's membrane technology can equally be included as a technology upgrade in new greenfield plants.

About Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company

Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company (CVEC), located in Benson, MN, is one of the most diverse plants in the industry, producing numerous grades of fuel, industrial and speciality alcohols. CVEC has an annual production capacity of 50 million gallons, is a partner in Guardian Energy, and has ownership interest in several other ethanol plants. CVEC is a founding owner of Renewable Products Marketing Group (RPMG), one of the premier ethanol and co-product marketing firms in North America.

About Whitefox Technologies Limited

Established in 2000, Whitefox specializes in technology development and process integration based on its proprietary membrane solutions. Its efficient designs reduce energy and water consumption in ethanol and organic chemical manufacturing processes. Whitefox provides solutions for fuel ethanol, other biofuels, and industrial alcohol production in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America. www.whitefox.com @WhitefoxTech

For further information:

Trond Heggenhougen Meridith Bridge Whitefox Technologies MK Bridge Communications LLC theggenhougen@whitefox.com meridith@mk-bridge.com +44 (0)20-7953-8408 +1 917-545-4118

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvec-to-install-whitefox-icetm-bolt-on-membrane-dehydration-system-300631279.html

SOURCE Whitefox Technologies Limited