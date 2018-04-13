CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health

Munk was most recently the Chief Medical Officer of Boston-based Iora Health. In his role at Iora Health, Munk led the health care system's care model and care delivery at practices across seven states. During his tenure, Munk helped restructure Iora Health's model of care, including integrated behavioral health. His work resulted in improved care quality scores across Iora Health's health care system.



Before joining Iora Health in June 2015, Munk served as Chief Medical Officer of Reliant Medical Group. He has also held leadership positions at the University of New Mexico Health System and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Munk received a Bachelor's Degree (BA) from Colgate University, a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Jefferson Medical College, a Master of Public Health (MPH) from Boston University, and most recently a Master of Science in Health Care Management (MHCM) from Harvard University.

"We're pleased that Marc-David Munk will be joining the health care leadership team at MinuteClinic and CVS Health," said Troyen A. Brennan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "Marc-David has an impressive background in health care and has demonstrated that he is a proven leader in the delivery of high-quality care. We believe that the knowledge and experience Marc-David will bring to MinuteClinic and to the overall CVS Health enterprise will not only lead to care delivery enhancements, but also to further innovation as we look for ways to expand and integrate health care services across our business."

Since its inception, MinuteClinic has provided care through more than 37 million patient visits, with a 95 percent patient satisfaction rating. MinuteClinic launched the first retail medical clinics in the United States in 2000 and is the largest provider of retail clinics with more than 1,100 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia. By creating a health care delivery model that responds to patient demand, MinuteClinic makes access to high-quality medical treatment easier for more Americans. MinuteClinic is the only retail health care provider to receive four consecutive accreditations from The Joint Commission, the national evaluation and certifying agency for nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Lanctot

CVS Health

(401) 770-2931

Amy.Lanctot@cvshealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-names-marc-david-munk-md-mph-mhcm-as-chief-medical-officer-of-minuteclinic-and-associate-chief-medical-officer-of-cvs-health-300629569.html

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

