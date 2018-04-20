CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy is encouraging unvaccinated Kentucky residents to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine following an increase in confirmed cases of the virus. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, more than 300 Hepatitis A cases have been confirmed across the state since 2017. Most recently, cases have been confirmed in Ashland, Berea and Louisville. All 79 CVS Pharmacy locations in Kentucky, including the nine CVS Pharmacy in Target locations, have the Hepatitis A vaccine available for people who have not yet been vaccinated. CVS Pharmacy stores located along the Kentucky border, such as those in Ironton, OH and Kenova, WV have the vaccine in stock as well, as do the three MinuteClinic locations in Kentucky. Consumers can visit CVS.com or use the CVS Pharmacy app to locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy and to schedule a Hepatitis A vaccination appointment.
Hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. People who have had Hepatitis A disease or previously received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be immunized for Hepatitis A again. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection usually appear two to six weeks after exposure and include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, diarrhea, and yellow skin and eyes.
CVS pharmacists can provide the Hepatitis A vaccine to people ages 18 and up. It is administered in one primary dose and a second booster dose, usually administered 6 months later. Vaccine supplies will be replenished at CVS Pharmacy locations as needed. Patients should check with their insurance plans for coverage details prior to their CVS Pharmacy visit.
While vaccination provides the best protection from Hepatitis A, frequent hand-washing with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper, and before preparing food can help prevent the spread of the illness. Appropriately cooking foods can also help to prevent infection.
