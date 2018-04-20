CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. People who have had Hepatitis A disease or previously received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be immunized for Hepatitis A again. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection usually appear two to six weeks after exposure and include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, diarrhea, and yellow skin and eyes.

CVS pharmacists can provide the Hepatitis A vaccine to people ages 18 and up. It is administered in one primary dose and a second booster dose, usually administered 6 months later. Vaccine supplies will be replenished at CVS Pharmacy locations as needed. Patients should check with their insurance plans for coverage details prior to their CVS Pharmacy visit.



While vaccination provides the best protection from Hepatitis A, frequent hand-washing with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper, and before preparing food can help prevent the spread of the illness. Appropriately cooking foods can also help to prevent infection.

