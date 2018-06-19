CVS Pharmacy Prescription Delivery Now Available from All Locations Nationwide

"The national launch of our prescription delivery service, including the expansion of same-day delivery in five new markets, is delivering on our promise to make staying healthy simpler for every patient, regardless of where they live," said Kevin Hourican, President, CVS Pharmacy. "Through a fully customized digital experience, shoppers are now able to enjoy the convenience of CVS Pharmacy right at their doorstep. The rollout of delivery from nearly all of our 9,800 retail pharmacy locations nationwide represents another step forward for us in delivering innovative omnichannel solutions that help people on their path to better health."

CVS Pharmacy patients around the country can now opt to have their prescriptions delivered to their home, rather than going to the store to pick them up, giving them yet another convenient way to get their medications. Customers can place orders for 1- to 2-day prescription delivery service via the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling their local neighborhood CVS Pharmacy. The delivery service charge is $4.99.

Along with eligible prescriptions, a selection of the most popular health and household items carried by CVS Pharmacy, including cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby, personal and feminine care products, are also available to add to delivery orders, with new products being added frequently.

Same-day prescription delivery, which was introduced in New York City at the end of last year, has now expanded to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC. In these markets, customers who desire delivery have the additional option to choose same-day delivery for a one-time cost of $8.99. All orders placed by 4:00 pm local time are delivered within hours, by 8:00 pm Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, orders received by 11:00 am are delivered by 4:00 pm.

Together, these expanded services offer customers unparalleled convenience to get what they need to stay healthy, when and where they need it. For more information about CVS Pharmacy delivery options, please visit: www.cvs.com/RxDelivery

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America's leading retail pharmacy with over 9,800 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact

Erin Pensa

CVS Pharmacy (Media)

Erin.Pensa@CVSHealth.com

401-770-4786

Mike McGuire

CVS Health (Investors)

Michael.McGuire@CVSHealth.com

401-770-4050

1 More than 80 percent of next-day deliveries are delivered next day. A percentage of deliveries may arrive in 1-2 days, depending on location.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-pharmacy-prescription-delivery-now-available-from-all-locations-nationwide-300668198.html

SOURCE CVS Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

