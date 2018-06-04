Cyanate Ester Resins Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global cyanate ester resin market is projected to reach USD 338.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2022

Cyanate ester resins are organic compounds that are generally manufactured from cyanic acid and bisphenol A. Better dielectric properties of cyanate esters along with high strength and ease of processing make cyanate ester resins a choice of material for the composites applications in space aircraft radomes manufacturing. Cyanate ester resins are majorly used in composites and adhesives applications. The growth of these applications is driving the cyanate ester resin market, globally.



In 2016, the composites application segment accounted for the largest share of the global cyanate ester resin market and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. With the growing demand for composites in various applications in aerospace, defense, automobile, electronic, and other industries, the demand for cyanate ester resins in the composites segment is likely to increase significantly in the coming years.



Based on end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Cyanate ester resins are used as a functional material in radome applications in the aerospace industry. They are also used in other internal and external parts of aircraft. Aerospace & defense is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment of the cyanate ester resins market, in terms of value, during the forecast period due to the high-end properties of cyanate ester resins.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cyanate Ester Resin Market Size By 2022, in Terms of Value

4.2 Cyanate Ester Resin End Use Industry Market-By Region

4.3 Cyanate Ester Resin Market By Key End-Use Industry and Region

4.4 Cyanate Ester Resin Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for High Temperature Resins in Aerospace & Defense Industry

5.2.1.2 Excellent Mechanical and Fst Properties of Cyanate-Ester Resin

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

5.2.2.2 Issues Related to Recyclability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Opportunities in New Applications

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Cyanate Ester Resins Compared to Other Resins

5.2.4.2 to Reduce the Cycle Time of Thermoset Composites Part Manufacturing

5.2.4.3 Rise in the Prices of Cyanate Ester Resin Raw Materials



6 Cyanate Ester Resin Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Composites

6.3 Adhesives

6.4 Others



7 Cyanate Ester Resin Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Electronics & Electrical Industry

7.4 Others



8 Cyanate Ester Resin Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking

9.2.1 Lonza

9.2.2 Huntsman

9.2.3 Henkel

9.2.4 Cytec Solvay Group



10 Company Profiles



Huntsman

Henkel

Hexcel Corporation

Tencate Advanced Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

Lonza

Novoset

Argosy International

