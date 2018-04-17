Cyber security expert Daniel Tobok expands cyber firm Cytelligence into key U.S. markets

"Cytelligence is in the United States, to stay," added Mr. Tobok.

Mr. Tobok is well known in Canadian business circles, including leading insurance companies and the very largest law firms. More than 40% of the Top 20 North American insurers are already Cytelligence clients. Cytelligence has handled cyber investigations for many national law firms during sensitive litigation and client cyber breaches involving foreign states and strategically important Canadian resource companies.

Daniel Tobok is an internationally recognized cyber security and digital forensics expert. He has personally participated in more than 1,800 computer forensic investigations and more than 1,000 security audits and risk analysis engagements.

Equally important, he is laser-focused on only employing top global talent, including winners of international security competitions and forensic investigators who have 20 and 30 years of experience. "Cytelligence is the elite force of global cyber security," said Mr. Tobok.

He is the go-to cyber security expert when Canadian reporters, editors, and producers need commentary on cyber breaches. He has been quoted in The Globe and Mail, Insurance Business Canada, and Canadian Underwriter, among others.

Increasingly, ransomware, privacy breach investigations, and unauthorized access to corporate networks are cyber crises that Cytelligence is responding to, on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

Cytelligence has three lines of business: Cyber Breach Investigations; Digital Forensic Investigations, and critical Offensive Security Services such as penetration tests, vulnerability assessments, breach response audits, and phishing audits.

The Cytelligence security team has 80 cyber security experts, investigators, and forensic analysts, making it one of the largest independent cyber security firms. On April 10, 2018, Cytelligence opened its Ottawa office, to serve existing Canadian clients in Ottawa's high tech hub. The firm opened its doors in April 2016.

Cytelligence is headquartered in Toronto. Click on www.cytelligence.ca

