CyberDot Launches Its Stake in the Cyber Insurance Industry

"Modern business predominantly functions online, but in doing so exposes itself to a magnitude of cyber security risks. Cyber Insurance is a must in a medium where vulnerabilities and their exploitation is unavoidable and rampant," said Serg Panfilov, CEO of CyberDot.

In 2017 alone, 61% of SMBs experienced a security breach*, shifting cyber insurance from a luxury to a necessity. CyberDot's statement of purpose is simple: ease the process of identifying protection against cyber attacks through a simple application process that takes no more than five minutes to complete and identifies comprehensive, affordable and bindable policy options in 24 hours or less. CyberDot also provides a customer portal that offers access to tools extending far beyond policy purchase and management including: access to security experts, payments, certificates, claims and the ability to request a new quote at any point in time.

"60% of small businesses go out of business following a cyber event**, because they simply do not have access to cyber insurance and security experts when they need it the most. That is simply unacceptable. I want to standardize the way small businesses new and established ensure their health and longevity and extend to them a partnership that provides far more than just a policy," Serg concluded.

About CyberDot

CyberDot is the cyber insurance partner for today's small business, crafted to help navigate the complicated and intimidating industry of cyber insurance. CyberDot was developed in partnership with Atlanta-based accelerator, CyberLaunch, and works with top A+ rated insurance providers like Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, a Berkley Company. CyberDot boasts investors and advisors from reputable insurance and security firms, including Christopher Klaus, founder of CyberLaunch and Internet Security Systems (ISS was acquired by IBM) and Robin Bienfait, CEO of Emnovate.

