CyberGuard Compliance Publishes Guide to Understanding SOC 2

Data breaches are bad for business; even the possibility of one can scare away customers. As cybercrime damages mount, companies want third-party vendors that are at-risk for data breaches to prove they are properly protected by completing a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 report. In verifying compliance with requirements related to vital concerns such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, a SOC 2 audit provides the assurance that existing clients and prospective customers need. CyberGuard's new guide details SOC 2 audits and explores how they can benefit companies. Features of the e-book include:

Definitions of SOC 2 reports and audits

Steps for scoping a SOC 2 audit

Advice for choosing an audit partner

Four SOC 2 compliance concerns

"Regulators continue to tighten cybersecurity compliance rules in order to protect companies and consumers from data breaches," says Tim Roncevich, Partner at CyberGuard Compliance. "A SOC 2 report from an independent auditor shows clients that your systems are protected against data breaches and that their data is safe with your company. Our new e-book highlights how SOC 2 can help businesses protect their data and, more importantly, their clients' data."

About CyberGuard Compliance

CyberGuard Compliance is a global provider of IT-compliance and cybersecurity services. The firm's leadership team has extensive business management, operations, and related information technology (IT) experience. CyberGuard Compliance was founded with the goal of providing clients with top professional talent from a boutique-style professional services firm. Each of its professionals has over 10 years of relevant experience at "Big 4" or other large international or regional accounting firms, and most carry the designation of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Manager (CISM), or Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). CyberGuard Compliance treats its staff as valued and highly talented peers while omitting avoidable layers of management and associated costs.

CyberGuard Compliance has a diverse client base, ranging from Fortune 500 clients to government agencies to startups in Silicon Valley. Many of its clients are companies undertaking an audit for the first time. CyberGuard Compliance prides itself on working closely and collaboratively with clients to ensure all service-related risks are addressed with appropriate criteria and control activities. A detailed approach helps identify opportunities for improvement within the client's operations. CyberGuard Compliance's proven methodology, flexible delivery methods, efficient economic operating model, and focus on adding value for our clients has enabled the firm to be one of the most highly sought after cybersecurity and IT compliance-focused CPA firms in the United States.

As a registered and licensed public accounting firm, CyberGuard Compliance is subject to an independent peer review on its auditing practice by a recognized and approved peer review program. This ensures the firm is held to the strictest of audit standards. For more information, please visit http://www.cgcompliance.com.

