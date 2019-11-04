Cybersecurity Innovator Appointed Chief Product Officer at Agari

"Ramon possesses a rare combination of deep industry domain expertise, technical savviness, and strategic business acumen that is perfectly suited for Agari," said Peterson. "The bulk of Ramon's career has focused on delivering market-leading products with innovation-focused teams. I look forward to him stepping on the accelerator and catapulting Agari, our customers, and the entire ecosystem into the next chapter of the Secure Email Cloud ."

The market for email security solutions is ripe for disruption. A rush to cloud-based messaging is accelerating for the enterprise, while fraudsters continue to innovate with highly sophisticated, identity-based deception techniques. The legacy email security controls rooted in outdated architectures are no longer effective, leaving government agencies and businesses exposed to more than $26B in Business Email Compromise fraud loss since 2016, according to the FBI. In contrast, Agari's cloud-native products are purpose built to identify and stop identity-based attacks and are fueling continued market adoption.

"Agari presents the opportunity to solve complex cybersecurity problems for the world's largest enterprises – a challenge I find meaningful and exciting," said Peypoch. "The continued market expansion and real need for disruption points to a very bright future for the email security ecosystem, as a whole."

Peypoch brings to email security firm Agari more than 15 years of domain expertise. He is charged with leading the worldwide product, engineering, data science and technical operations teams at Agari. Peypoch will leverage a track record of building and inspiring large global teams leading to outsized business outcomes.

Prior to joining Agari, Peypoch was an executive with VERA Security, and prior to that he was part of the founding team at ProtectWise where he scaled the business from concept to the delivery of a cloud delivered network detection and response service for some of largest organizations in the world resulting in an acquisition by Verizon in 2018. Previously he held global executive roles at McAfee, Proofpoint, Websense, Symantec and Accenture.

Peypoch serves on the Board of Directors of several organizations including Abusix, Inc., the Keys School, and Palo Alto Girls Softball. He earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from Hamilton College.

