Cyera Expands Management Team with Three Key Hires

Cloud data security company announces new executives to lead sales, marketing and products

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera , the cloud data security company, today announced three key leadership appointments: Ariel Weil joins Cyera as Vice President of Marketing, Steve Rog has been appointed to Vice President of Sales and Guy Gertner has been named Vice President of Products. The company launched in March with $60 million in funding and a mission to give businesses control over their cloud data. As Cyera delivers on its mission, the company continues to expand its workforce in Israel and the U.S.

"Organizations transitioning to cloud environments struggle to understand what data they have, where it is stored, how it is being used, and therefore how to secure it to limit their exposure and comply with regulations," said Yotam Segev, Cyera co-founder and CEO. "Ariel, Steve and Guy bring substantial domain knowledge and proven expertise that will enable us to help more businesses achieve context and clarity of their data so they can operate more efficiently and improve their security posture."

Weil's more than 20 year career spans marketing, product management and engineering roles. He joined Cyera from Akamai Technologies where he served as Global Vice President of Product and Developer Marketing, Competitive Intelligence and Enablement. He has also held executive positions in business development, product management, and data management at cloud startups, technology ISVs, and financial services institutions.

"Cyera is addressing a critical market need with an industry leading platform developed by two of the brightest minds in the business and backed by leading investors," said Weil. "I am inspired by what lies ahead for this company and the impact we will have in revolutionizing data security."

Cyera's new Vice President of Sales, Rog is a proven sales leader with a track record of building highly successful sales teams centered on culture and activity. He brings over 20 years of experience that includes serving as the Americas General Manager at vArmour, Group Vice President at C3.ai and Vice President of Sales for Forescout Technologies.

As Vice President of Product, Gertner brings over 15 years of product management and strategy experience with a focus on defining new products and devising product strategy. Previously, Gertner served as Vice President of Product Management at SentinelOne, Product Manager for Intel Corporation, and Research and Development Section Head for the Israel Defense Forces. Gertner is also a Certified SAFe® 5 Product Owner/Product Manager issued from Scaled Agile Inc. and is certified in Machine Learning from Coursera.

"Cyera operates by a 'customer-driven engineering' mentality to ensure we deliver on the needs of businesses," said Gertner. "We also have an innovative mindset to foresee what's to come, and this is how we will stay ahead of the curve to help our customers' maintain compliance and reduce their risk."

To learn more about job opportunities with Cyera, visit https://www.cyera.io/careers .

About Cyera

Cyera is the cloud data security company that gives businesses context and control over their cloud data. The company's mission is to empower security teams to enable innovation, securely. As the industry's most advanced cloud data protection platform, Cyera instantly provides companies a strong baseline for all security, risk management, and compliance efforts and ensures the entire organization operates with the same policies and guardrails. Backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Cyberstarts, Cyera is defining the way companies do cloud data security. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

