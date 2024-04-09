Cyngn Deploys with Polaris, Global Powersports Leader

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), today announced its initial deployment with Polaris Inc. ("Polaris), a Fortune 500 industry leader in powersports that boasted $8.9 billion in sales in 2023. The deployment brings the DriveMod Tugger to Polaris' Madison, Alabama manufacturing facility, enabling chains of multiple carts containing vehicle frames and components to be towed autonomously.

Polaris + Cyngn Introducing the DriveMod Tugger: Deploy a fully automated tugger train equipped with multiple tugger carts for efficient goods transfer and delivery.

"Deploying with Polaris reflects our continued traction in the automotive and vehicle manufacturing sectors," said Lior Tal, Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Polaris is a well-known brand for various offroad vehicles that we would often think of as DriveMod integration targets for Cyngn, so we are excited at the product validation that comes from a leading OEM applying Cyngn technology to its own vehicle manufacturing processes."

Polaris extends its reach to over 100 countries worldwide, showcasing a robust portfolio that features over 35 best-in-class brands. Polaris boasts an extensive production footprint, with its output leaning heavily on industrial vehicles like tuggers, moving material across its 20 manufacturing facilities. This presents a significant opportunity to automate additional tasks for efficient manufacturing and establish a resiliency to the challenging labor market.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris XPEDITION® and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Media Contact: Luke Renner, [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 7, 2024. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn