Cynthia King Announced as United States-Based Independent Consultant for the Body Shop at Home USA
Through Ms. King's online shop, visitors may make purchases or explore the opportunity to become independent consultants for this popular beauty brand
Since 1976, The Body Shop - based in the United Kingdom - has acquired a well-deserved reputation for offering clean beauty products with safe and natural ingredients. Now, these products are available in the U.S. through Cynthia King. The brand also supports women in business by allowing them to create a thriving business of their own.
Sep 02, 2020, 08:46 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia King is helping to break new ground for women entrepreneurs in America. In June 2020, The Body Shop UK launched a new commerce model, making it possible for United States citizens to become independent consultants for the brand. This means owning and operating a business with the potential to become extraordinarily successful. Ms. King took advantage of this opportunity and encourages others to follow in her footsteps.
Ms. King also wants American citizens to get to know the beauty products available through her web-based shop. She urges everyone interested in quality skincare to browse the items available on her website. Some of the stand-out products available for purchase include the following:
Professional quality makeup brushes and accessories
Tantalizing fragrances for both the body and home
Tea tree and seaweed skin cleansers and moisturizers
Luxurious hair care products rich with vitamin C and other healthy ingredients
Ms. King hopes you will visit her online store and share in the excitement she feels about the products offered in her shop. She also hopes you will consider joining her on her journey to success by becoming an independent consultant for the Body Shop at Home USA. The opportunities to achieve financial independence by selling quality, affordable beauty products are nearly endless.
About Cynthia King:
Like many other American women, Cynthia King wanted a way to earn a good living in her own time and her own way. She discovered that the Body Shop at Home USA was just the solution she needed. Now, she can feel confident in the quality of her products as well as the transparency of working with a well-established and respected company.
Media Contact:
Cynthia King
(310) 462-7458
[email protected]
https://www.thebodyshopathome-usa.com/cynthiaking
