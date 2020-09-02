Cynthia King Announced as United States-Based Independent Consultant for the Body Shop at Home USA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia King is helping to break new ground for women entrepreneurs in America. In June 2020, The Body Shop UK launched a new commerce model, making it possible for United States citizens to become independent consultants for the brand. This means owning and operating a business with the potential to become extraordinarily successful. Ms. King took advantage of this opportunity and encourages others to follow in her footsteps.

Excellent Products Start Now

Ms. King also wants American citizens to get to know the beauty products available through her web-based shop. She urges everyone interested in quality skincare to browse the items available on her website. Some of the stand-out products available for purchase include the following:

Professional quality makeup brushes and accessories

Tantalizing fragrances for both the body and home

Tea tree and seaweed skin cleansers and moisturizers

Luxurious hair care products rich with vitamin C and other healthy ingredients

Ms. King hopes you will visit her online store and share in the excitement she feels about the products offered in her shop. She also hopes you will consider joining her on her journey to success by becoming an independent consultant for the Body Shop at Home USA. The opportunities to achieve financial independence by selling quality, affordable beauty products are nearly endless.

About Cynthia King:

Like many other American women, Cynthia King wanted a way to earn a good living in her own time and her own way. She discovered that the Body Shop at Home USA was just the solution she needed. Now, she can feel confident in the quality of her products as well as the transparency of working with a well-established and respected company.

Media Contact:

Cynthia King

(310) 462-7458

[email protected]

https://www.thebodyshopathome-usa.com/cynthiaking

SOURCE Cynthia King