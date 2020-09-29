Cyzle Blessed Makes Chart Topping Moves With Her Newest Project, "Shayke It Lou's"

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed as a breaking artist-to-watch who recently dropped her bibliography here: https://www.myproepk.com/cyzle . The Houston singer/songwriter Cyzle Blessed releases her much-anticipated new project with Producer J Green aka Wink, "Shayke It Lou's" this month via Republic Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. The single can be found at all digital download platforms. You can also view her video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/c8a_VT3bye8 .

Cyzle Blessed Shayke It Lou's image

Cyzle Blessed is a female artist who has taken over the airwaves with her catchy hooks, stage presences, and witty personality has captivated listeners all ages. Her previous tracks, such as "This is for the ladies," empower women to enjoy life. "My Turn" takes you behind the scenes of this artist's pain and struggles and how she overcame many obstacles that almost left her breathless.

"As a female artist in the music industry, it can be challenging, but when you're determined to be heard and have the right attitude you will go far. I desire to inspire all artists to be the best to find your voice and speak out. We all have something to bring to the table that makes you stand out from the rest - do that and remember always be yourself," says Cyzle.

Cyzle's performances have received glowing praise, and she has been described as 'a golden amalgamation of originality' with music that is 'stylishly unconventional'. Cyzle Blessed's vibrant energy and charisma have attracted countrywide attention, including winning the Akademia award for the best hip-hop song.

Cyzle Blessed has been hailed as "one to watch" by her peers and music blogs alike blogs. Like some sort of artist alchemist, she is sought after as a model, actress, singer, speaker, and performer. Starting her journey in 2003, the world first heard about Cyzle through the JAM gospel group. By 2016, her album debuted at KoKo's in Houston. She was now among the hottest female rap artists, with fans never getting enough of "This Is For The Ladies" and "Butti Du" produced by Jackal Beatz. In 2019, Cyzle performed at the Grammy Museum and has fan followings in Houston, South Carolina, New Orleans, Dallas, and Miami.

"Every day, I get on social media and find someone to encourage and help reach their highest potential. My job is to strengthen our community and to help build the minds and hearts of our youth."

The year to come will certainly see Cyzle Blessed continue to bring new light to music and culture.

CONNECT WITH CYZLE BLESSED

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cyzlelovestodance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cyzle_blessed

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/Cyzle/

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/cyzlealwayskeepinthingshot?profile_view_source=header_icon_nav

Contact: Cyzle Blessed

Telephone: 773-440-8813

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cyzle Blessed