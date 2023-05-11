D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir Product Wins 2023 AUVSI

Technology XCELLENCE First Place Award for Hardware & Systems Design

D-Fend's Counter-UAV System Recognized for Innovation and Commitment to Safe Adoption, Saving Lives, and Improving Human Condition in the Advancement of Uncrewed Systems

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency, cyber-based, counter-drone takeover technology is gratified to announce that its flagship product, EnforceAir, received the First Place Award for 'XCELLENCE in Technology' in the Hardware & Systems Design category. This honor was announced at 2023 AUVSI XPONENTIAL on May 9 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Notably, D-Fend won the AUVSI XCELLENCE Award as a Counter-UAV company, validating its vision of enabling a flourishing drone-powered society by supporting the growth of safe and secure drone adoption and defending against rogue drone threats. D-Fend was honored to be recognized by AUVSI, the leading association for advancing uncrewed vehicle systems.

"We deeply appreciate receiving this recognition of EnforceAir's innovative counter-drone technology by the AUVSI XCELLENCE Award judges," said Jeffrey Starr, Chief Marketing Officer. "This prestigious accolade is particularly meaningful to us as it confirms our mission of providing advanced technology to overcome hostile threats, enable operational continuity, and help the UAV industry to thrive, while distinguishing between authorized and dangerous drones."

AUVSI's XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition. The Hardware & Systems Category recognizes organizations whose advancements in physical and digital technologies are supporting the expanding needs and growing demand from customer markets for unmanned and automated systems.

"This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy," said Keely Griffith, Vice President of Strategic Programs at AUVSI. "There's no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they are redefining what's possible with uncrewed and robotic technology."

For more information, please visit https://d-fendsolutions.com/.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

Media Inquiries

Paul Bilardo-

[email protected]

SOURCE D-Fend Solutions