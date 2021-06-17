Dads: Let's Welcome the New Guys

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In male realms like sports, trades and the military, experienced veterans welcome the rookies with respect, understanding, inspiration, reassurance and perhaps a bit of hazing to show the love. The rookies get their best start, reach a higher career trajectory, and offer more to those depending upon them. They get experience, become veterans, and pay it forward to the new recruits, strengthening teams, unions, military units, and society.

Veteran Dads With Their Babies After Showing Rookie Dads-To-Be How Babies Work Showing Rookie Dads To Be

We have been welcoming rookie dads-to-be for 30 years in Boot Camp for New Dads. We show them how dads care for babies and let them help. We tell them what we've learned, especially about one big challenge—our new mom mates—and answer their questions. No women over 2 feet are allowed; our workshops are like a nursery in a locker room.

The rookies get a powerful experience in the life of a dad, a boost in confidence, and leave three hours later thinking "I can do this." They do, and months later return as confident veterans with their own babies to show how it's done.

A father's early hands-on contact with his baby is what triggers his Dad drive, so our guys ask the nurse for lessons on how to care for their baby right after the birth. With a solid start, they transform into men who love and protect their babies from all threats, whether it be pulling them from a burning building or using extra butt cream on a diaper rash.

We know that new dads benefit from the support of their own fathers, but only 10% of fathers talk with their sons about becoming a dad, while 90% of mothers talk with their daughters about becoming a mom. Many think their fathering was second rate compared to what's expected today or they screwed up on occasion (we all did) and have little to offer. They're wrong.

With the world of babies overrun by mothers and grandmothers, a grandfather may be the only man around he can count on for understanding and advice. You have experience and an ear to offer and understand being Dad is much more demanding these days. Tell him you respect his commitment to his child. Talk with him about how you learned to care for your first baby and ask him to show you how to care for his.

Our younger dads are stepping up. When a friend has his first child, they don't let him get locked down at home. They drop by to help out and earn their stripes as honorary uncles. They get dad out of the house with his baby, or alone for a beer. They talk when he needs to.

At U. S. Army Fort Carson, veteran dads put a small flag on their door at home indicating fathers living nearby can stop by any time to talk. Most have no one else to talk to.

We can give new dads we see a boost by saying, with a nod towards their baby, "nice job, dad." He will reward you with a proud smile.

Let's welcome new dads to fatherhood.

Boot Camp for New Dads was started by dads in 1990 and has grown to 500,000 rookies, veterans and coaches. We are unique in the world and are now online as daddybootcamp.net

