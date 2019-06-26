Dakota Supply Group Invests in Customer Experience with Epicor Eclipse

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced Dakota Supply Group has selected the Epicor Eclipse solution to power world-class customer experience. All 33 branches of Dakota Supply Group will deploy the Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to fit growing business demand and better service customers.

Epicor Eclipse connects various systems and customer touchpoints, and for Dakota Supply Group, understanding their customers data is priority for enhancing their customer experience. Founded in 1898, Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has been dedicated to providing all the right connections to their customers in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, on-site sewer, water and well, filtration and metering technology industries.

"Customer expectations have shifted in recent years, and Dakota Supply Group is transforming its culture to meet these changing expectations," said Paul Kennedy, CEO at DSG. "The performance capabilities of Epicor Eclipse, including speed of processing and returning information, will allow our teams to provide world-class customer service as expectations and needs of our customers and supplier partners continue to evolve."

Enhancing efficiency and customer experience with fit-for-purpose solution

Dakota Supply Group had outgrown its existing ERP solution and sought out a solution that would increase the efficiency of processes and responsiveness. Epicor Eclipse will help allow Dakota Supply Group to optimize processes and experiences, both with customers and internal, and enable greater capacity. Dakota Supply Group will be able to look at their operations, including warehouse management, order writing and purchasing in one view.

The "Amazon Effect" has shifted customer expectations of shopping experiences. Customers want to search and discover their options with a multitude of products all in one place before seamlessly placing an order online, that is trackable up until the moment it is received. By transforming their business with Epicor Eclipse, Dakota Supply Group will be able to better meet customer expectations and continue to deliver on ever-evolving customer expectations.

"Dakota Supply Group has a goal to provide amazing customer service and we're honored they chose Epicor Eclipse to help meet that goal," said Tony Corley, senior product marketing manager at Epicor. "As a fit-for-purpose solution for electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and PVF distributors, Epicor Eclipse will enable Dakota Supply Group to optimize processes, improve efficiency, and simplify transactions while enhancing communication across the organization."

