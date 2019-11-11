Dallas-Based Local Real Estate Private Equity Fund Makes Their Fifth Acquisition

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reserve Capital Partners announced today that they have acquired Two Colinas Crossing located at 11511 Luna Road in Farmers Branch, Texas. Reserve Capital Management will take over property management and asset management of the building. Two Colinas is home to major corporate tenants such as IBM, S&P Global, BBVA and Home Point Financial.

The debt and sale of the asset were brokered by Clint Coe, Jason Piering and Jack Crews at JLL. 2GR Equity out of Dallas partnered with Reserve Capital to acquire the asset.

"We love the asset, location and tenant base. Luna Road and I-635 has dramatically changed over the last 3-5 years and the future outlook of the area is bright," said Brant Landry, Partner at Reserve Capital.

Reserve Capital also recently invested in a new self-storage development outside of Kansas City, Missouri. Reserve Capital partnered with a local Dallas-based developer, Oakview Capital.

"With our latest acquisitions, we are about 60% deployed in RCP Fund 1," said Clint Riley, Partner at Reserve Capital. "We are trying to acquire another $100 million of assets by August of 2020."

Reserve Capital is already accepting commitments for Fund 2 which is scheduled to launch in 2020.

For more information on Reserve Capital Partners, visit www.reservecappartners.com or please contact Brant Landry at +1 214 983-1360 or brant@reservecappartners.com.

ABOUT RESERVE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Reserve Capital Partners (RCP) is a Dallas-based real estate private equity fund. RCP was founded by real estate veterans, Brant Landry and Clint Riley. Reserve Capital Fund I is acquiring up to $300 million in real estate assets. The asset classes are office, industrial and self-storage. For further information, visit www.reservecappartners.com

