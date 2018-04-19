D'Amore Healthcare Inc. Doubles Number Of Beds And Receives A Perfect State Compliance Score

"D'Amore is challenging the idea of needing to go to the hospital for mental illnesses like PTSD, trauma, and dual diagnosis substance abuse disorder," said Britten Devereux, Chief Clinical Officer of D'Amore Healthcare, Inc. "D'Amore specializes in suicide prevention. We created an environment that reduces the shame cycle, while providing comforts like home cooked meals and homemade D'Amore signature recipe cookies. Our Build Me Up Program fosters behavioral and cognitive change through the gracious redundancy of positive reinforcement. We are honored to receive a perfect grade in our state audit and see it as a reflection of our commitment to providing only the best care for our residents."

About D'Amore Healthcare

Founded by visionary and recovery services veterans, Rick Cortese, Britten Devereux, John Emma and Devin O'Day, D'Amore Healthcare Specializing in Crisis Stabilization, Residential Mental Health, Detoxification and Dual Diagnosis Treatment. Located in the sunny, southern California beach communities of Orange County, its treatment centers are Joint Commission accredited and licensed by the State of California Department of Health Care Services and Department of Social Services. D'Amore Healthcare specializes in treating mental health and behavioral illness along with the wide variety of addictions, such as alcoholism, opiate addiction, cocaine addiction, crystal meth addiction, and prescription drug use. D'Amore also provides alternative therapies, such as equine therapy, play therapy and music therapy. D'Amore Healthcare accepts most PPO insurance along with private pay options.

