D'Amore Healthcare is In-Network with United Health Group

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare is proud to announce that on 01/15/2022 we will be in-network with UnitedHealth Group. UnitedHealth Group provides several behavioral health plans through their subsidiaries including UBH (United Behavioral Health), Optum, and Oscar. All of these subsidiaries specialize in giving behavioral and mental health services to their subscribers.

D'Amore Healthcare is Now In-Network With United Health Group

UnitedHealth Group works with governments, employers, providers, and partners – like D'Amore Healthcare– to help insure 146 million people. This insurance provider was established in 1977 and changed its name to UnitedHealth Group in 1988.

UnitedHealth Group has decided to partner with us to offer quality behavioral health care to its subscribers. Our partnership with UHG demonstrates that one of the largest insurance providers in the United States recognizes our treatment program as one of the best mental health treatment centers in Orange County, California.

UnitedHealth Group is now included in the list of In-Network providers that are partnered with D'Amore Healthcare including Anthem BCBS, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Health Net/MHN. Now that we are able to work directly with all of these insurance providers, D'Amore can help more people receive the quality mental health services they deserve.

Proper treatment for mental health disorders is vital in finding recovery for you or your loved one. D'Amore Healthcare is a licensed and certified psychiatric facility with their business office located in Huntington Beach, California and specializes in sub-acute residential treatment for mental health disorders.

D'Amore Healthcare specializes in residential treatment for Depression, Mood Disorders, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Personality Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Emotional & Behavioral Issues and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). D'Amore offers six to eight hours of intensive group therapy daily, three weekly individual therapy sessions and a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation with regular follow ups to help each patient with their mental health issues.

D'Amore Healthcare understands that each person will need an individualized treatment plan. Our well-trained professionals help to develop individualized, empathetic treatment to teach our patients to lessen their symptoms so they can regain control of their life.

D'Amore utilizes individualized counseling, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Acceptance & Commitment Therapy, Equine Therapy, Family Therapy, Group Counseling, and Experiential Therapy to help our patients with the treatment of their mental health disorders.

In addition to the evidence-based therapies our program also offers art & music therapy, breathworks, yoga, pilates and sound bath therapies, holistic treatments, and nutrition planning. Our qualified team of healthcare professionals provide individualized care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will assist with medication management and stabilization.

