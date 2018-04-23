Dana Launches New Series of Brevini® Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles

Each winch in this new series features a compact, high-speed piston motor for efficient operation, and the range will offer 13 different sizes to support lift capacities from 990 kg (1.1 tons) to 30 tonnes (33 tons). The winch series has a modular design and will extend Dana's current product range for off-highway and stationary industrial applications.

Offering lift capacities from 8.5 to 16 tonnes (9.4 to 17.6 tons), the first four of the new winches are designed for medium-sized crawler cranes and rough-terrain cranes and will be showcased this week at Intermat, the international exhibition for the civil engineering and structural building industries.

"In construction applications, safety and performance are always top priorities. To meet these needs, we are engineering the next generation of winches with best-in-class safety, efficiency, and control," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "Dana's unique offering includes a fully integrated system that provides end users with the tools necessary to avoid damage to the winch and the crane, and most importantly, protect personnel on the jobsite."

Smaller winch sizes in the new series will be introduced in the fourth quarter of this year, while larger versions to support lift capacities from 22 to 30 tonnes (24 to 33 tons) will be available in 2019. The larger winches are designed for drill rigs and rubber tire gantry cranes along with numerous stationary industrial applications in marine and off-shore drilling. The winches meet safety certification standards for major international organizations governing these applications.

Dana will showcase a range of drive and motion products for the construction industry at Intermat, April 23-28, 2018, in stand 5A C 031 and outdoor stand 5B Ext 023 at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center. To learn more, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.2 billion in 2017. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit dana.com.

