Dana's SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking

Up to 35 lbs. lighter than any other driveshaft in its class;

Torque ratings up to 30,000 Nm;

Best balance specification in the industry;

Common end yokes and universal joints with existing SPL counterparts;

Universal joint kits that are 100 percent interchangeable between service-free and standard re-lube configurations; and

Fewer parts than competitive offerings for reduced maintenance costs.

According to HDT, the acclaimed products featured on the annual list are selected from all new products released over the past year and are narrowed by the publication's editors based on innovation, significance, and usability. Those ultimately named to the list are chosen by a panel of current and former HDT truck fleet innovators, emerging leaders, and maintenance executives active in the Technology and Maintenance Council.

"We are proud to be recognized for our innovative SPL driveshaft on the HDT Top 20 list, and to be aligned with such a strong list of companies and products that are having a significant impact on the industry," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. "The SPL Lite series brings exceptional benefits, including being the lightest weight driveshaft in its class without sacrificing product strength. This is a prime example of Dana's commitment to creating solutions that are not only effective, but also provide strong value for our customers."

The HDT 2017 Top 20 Products were announced at this year's Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute's listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

