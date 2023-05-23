Dandelion Energy Announces New Multi-split System For Ductless Homes

New System Brings Geothermal Heating and Cooling Solution to Long Island Homes with Radiators and Baseboards

MOUNT KISCO, New York, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading residential geothermal company, today announced its new multi-split system that uses ductless wall units or floor units (or a combination of both) to provide heat in the winter and cool air conditioning in the summer.

The innovative, multi- system expands access to geothermal heating and cooling, allowing more homeowners to experience modern home comfort while minimizing their carbon footprint and lowering their overall energy costs.

The Dandelion Multi-split system provides heat in the winter and cool air conditioning in the summer through a ductless wall or floor units. These mini-split units can be placed in rooms and areas throughout your home, connecting to a geothermal heat pump that replaces an oil or gas furnace. The heat pump is then connected to a ground loop for maximum efficiency and environmental benefits.

"Our new Multi-split system represents a major breakthrough in making geothermal technology accessible to homeowners with radiators and baseboards," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "We are committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible solutions to help families enjoy modern home comfort while reducing their carbon footprint."

Dandelion extended its geothermal heating and cooling solution to Long Island homeowners in February 2022.

The company's expansion included Dandelion's service expansion in Nassau County, providing more than 1.3 million homeowners access to sustainable heating and cooling opportunities. The expansion builds upon the company's work in Suffolk County , where a 2,000-square-foot facility on the Bay Shore supports sustainability for millions of New Yorkers. Notably, Long Island homeowners implementing a Dandelion geothermal system can expect to eliminate fuel deliveries and costs while implementing an AC system that is more than 30 percent more efficient than Central AC units.

Geothermal, or ground source heat pumps, provide the cleanest and most efficient heating and air conditioning at significant savings over fuel oil, propane, and natural gas systems. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing.

For more information on geothermal heating and cooling, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/multi-split-geothermal-long-island/

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading residential geothermal company, Dandelion Energy helps homeowners free their homes from fossil fuels. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems accessible and affordable for modern homeowners, Dandelion is working to mitigate climate change with renewable technologies that decarbonize homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

