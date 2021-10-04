Dangerous Dinos is 1st NFT to Feature Full Length CGI film and Nationwide TV ad Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangerous Dinos has scheduled the release of its 10,000-unit limited edition NFT for October of this year.

If Dangerous Dinosaurs sells out, they will make a full film version of it. Also, they promised to air TV ads in more than 100 U.S. markets promoting NFTs as a mainstream product.

In time for the holidays, they want to give each pet owner a card game and T-shirt. More than 50 prominent crypto influencers and celebrities are also used to reach millions of people.

Dangerous Dinos: Adventure to The History

T. Rex, Stegosaurus, Brontosaurus, Triceratops, and Pterodactyl are among the five dinosaurs that make up Dangerous Dinos. The dangerous dinos may not be seeking trouble. However, they are well aware that they are in the middle of a forest and need to be cautious.

As a result, this line was created to be flexible and adaptable. Unless it's a delicious dinner, the dinosaurs are more concerned with self-defense. Trading on the Ethereum blockchain, these NFTs are both hand-drawn and algorithmically generated.

Moreover, the company promised that there isn't a single Dangerous Dino that is the same. Since it's a combination of usefulness and marketing, they think Dangerous Dinos will be a major hit among NFTs.

Dangerous Dinos March Towards Most Successful NFT Projects of 2021

The team started with an awesome idea and executed it flawlessly to help the NFT sector go forward. To draw attention, the company used the most well-known and popular dinosaurs.

As soon as they've sold out, they'll begin producing their film, which will be released in 2022. This massive undertaking was made possible thanks to the support of the local community. It will strengthen the community and keep people interested in Dangerous Dinos NFTs for the foreseeable future.

The creators of Dangerous Dinos are the same ones that brought you the hugely popular scavenger hunts, and games found online. Every NFT member will get a set of Dangerous Dinos card games and a T-shirt of their choosing on December 1, just in time for the holidays.

They will also be the first to accomplish something never before done. The team wants to start a national TV ad campaign to raise awareness of NFTs throughout the country. It's to expose Dangerous Dinos to a wider audience, as well as NFTs in general.

For more information visit: http://dangerousdinos.io/

