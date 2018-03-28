Darholding Annual Review

The consolidated EBITDA for the Darholding companies rose sharply by 57%, compared with previous year, partly as a result of our continuous reorganization efforts, while the consolidated revenue increased by 5% to EUR 9.6 million. As a recognition of our innovative stance, three EU grants were won; the largest was with Thalesnano, the flowchemistry company who was awarded >$4 million for energy related projects concerning hydrogen technology and CO2 sequestration/valorization. ComInnex, the chemistry service company grew steadily and extended collaborations with its unique business model, which enables big pharma companies to cooperate together on specific compounds. Three patent applications were submitted to the US, and over five patents were granted worldwide. Four scientific papers were published and we organized three international conferences as well. 15 scientific presentations were delivered in more than 30 trade shows and conferences, where we participated. We organized the world 1st and 2nd symposium on space chemistry at the American Chemical Society.

Darholding is a Budapest based upstream innovation incubating organization with interests in scientific research in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, fine chemicals, flavors and fragrances, laboratory instrumentation and chemistry development in Space. It operates globally through a network of companies who are all pioneers in their chosen field.

Contact:

Gergely Darvas

Investment Director

Darholding Ltd

news@darholding.com

+36-1-880-8500

SOURCE Darholding Ltd.