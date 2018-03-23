Darkness Rules Over Modern Luxury With NOIR™ Design Expression From JennAir

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with the ethos of the Bound By Nothing™ campaign, JennAir today unveiled its second design expression, NOIR. Sensuality and geometry collide in a daring new minimalist style. As with RISE, the second design option boasts a range of appliances built for consumers who lead, never follow. With the two new lines, JennAir challenges the idea of a single face of luxury. Dethroning old ideals of style, the new rebel identity diverges to forge two unapologetic paths to progress, answering the consumer and designer desire to personalize and tailor the entire kitchen experience.

"NOIR embodies our brand mission as we abandon stale standards and false influences of how luxury is supposed to look, feel, and act," said Jon Hall, JennAir marketing director. "Moving toward unexpected and individualized expressions, we welcome consumers to experience the freedom that comes with building a space that's uniquely theirs. Beginning by making the kitchen a place to dwell in and dream about, NOIR leads the luxury kitchen appliance industry forward on a fearless, uncharted path."

Both NOIR and RISE will inspire consumers, designers, and tastemakers alike to build the custom kitchens they crave. These are exhibitions they can approach, take home, and touch at will, meant to create a kitchen transformed and intricately connected, creating new ways to personalize your entire experience.

Across NOIR, strength and pride abound from structured angles and clean lines, as lace patterns on the handle glide languidly and confidently into view. Taut with ceaseless allure and minimalist appeal, NOIR rejects dated ideals of beauty, and details beckon intrigue, compelling consumers to draw near and daring them to indulge. Slick and seamless, the surface seems to swell and ebb under your gaze, inviting consumers to experience its irresistible depths. With its crisp silhouettes cracking with mystique and beguiling reflections, NOIR demonstrates that true luxury can revel through utter defiance in progressive design.

Both RISE and NOIR go to market in late 2018. Each line is manifested across a full suite of appliances boasting JennAir technology seamlessly pulsing beneath provocative designs to create full consumer experiences. Across both design expressions, product highlights include the debut of column refrigerators, built-in refrigerators, commercial ranges, rangetops, cooktops, wall ovens, urban living offerings, and dishwashers.

The NOIR design expression was unveiled for a select group of designers and tastemakers at UNBOUND, the exclusive invite-only party hosted by JennAir in New York City.

Consumers craving the opportunity for an intimate introduction to the new JennAir and RISE design expression can visit the 2018 Architectural Digest Design Show through Mar. 25 (Booth 353 in the REFRESH section).

To learn more about both design expressions, visit @JennAir on Instagram and Twitter, Facebook.com/JennAir and JennAir.com.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir , facebook.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir.

