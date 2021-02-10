Darlene Murphy, CPA, CFP ® Accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darlene Murphy, CPA, CFP ®, Founder and CEO of Coachworth, LLC, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business coaches.

Ms. Murphy was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Darlene Murphy into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Darlene will connect and collaborate with other respected business leaders. She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights on Forbes.com.

"I'm so thrilled to accept this invitation to join Forbes Coaches Councils and be part of such a valuable community. I look forward to publishing thought leadership articles on Forbes.com. This will help Coachworth deliver an even better client experience and result, and further cement our place as a leader among business coaches," said Darlene Murphy, CEO and Founder of Coachworth.

I'm passionate about helping founders of closely held businesses – including RIA and advisory firms – be happier and more successful in their businesses by sharing all that I have learned in creating a successful business. Entrepreneurs like my clients are the lifeblood of our economy and I'm honored to serve them."

ABOUT COACHWORTH AND DARLENE MURPHY, CPA, CFP®

Darlene Murphy founded Coachworth in 2020 with the mission of helping founders and financial advisors experience greater success in their business by managing the one thing that can stop them or get them there – their mindset. An award-winning and experienced entrepreneur and financial advisor who built her own multibillion dollar AUM investment advisory firm, Darlene Murphy and Coachworth offer 1:1 and group coaching. Darlene is a certified coach, Certified Financial Planner, and CPA.

