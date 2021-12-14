Data Center Automation Software Market to Grow by USD 16.43 Bn | Migration from On-premise to Cloud to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 14, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the data center automation software market are the increasing cost efficiency with respect to operations, migration from on-premise to cloud, and the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in the market, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.
Enterprises that run data centers deal with a large amount of data, which are stored, managed, and processed in real-time. Therefore, it is necessary for the operators of data centers to run facilities efficiently. The shutdown of a global data center can lead to losses worth billions of dollars for a company. Automation makes data centers efficient and scalable by ensuring optimal performance of data center assets, including mechanical, electrical, and IT systems. Automation lowers the CAPEX and OPEX and enables operators to focus on strategic work. This helps in avoiding human error. Moreover, the demand for cost efficiency is increasing. Hence, enterprises are adopting data center automation software. This is driving the growth of the data center automation software market.
The data center automation software market size is expected to grow by USD 16.43 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 22.87%.
Key Vendors and Their Offerings
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers data center solutions that have power protection and smart automation.
- BMC Software Inc. - The company offers data center management and automation software that automate routine events, fix problems as they happen.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data center automation software that increases the speed and agility of business.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers software-defined data center in which infrastructure is virtualized and delivered as a service.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers data center infrastructure solutions that are secure and agile servers.
Regional Analysis
- Based on geography, the data center automation software market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- 51% of the growth is expected to originate from North America.
- The US and Canada are the key countries for the data center automation software market in North America.
- Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
- The implementation of Industry 4.0 and robotic process automation (RPA) in data centers will drive the growth of the data center automation software market in North America during the forecast period.
Notes:
- The data center automation software market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57% during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, NEC Corp., and ServiceNow Inc.
|
Data Center Automation Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 16.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
22.87
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, NEC Corp., and ServiceNow Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
