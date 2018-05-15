Data Center Market in China 2018-2022

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Data Center



A data center is a centralized facility used for data computing, processing, and storage. It includes high-performance servers, networking equipment, storage arrays, and supporting services such as powering and cooling solutions. Data centers are established by either large-scale enterprises or enterprises offering cloud-based services.



Technavio's analysts forecast the data center market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.55% during the period 2018-2022.



Key vendors

• Alibaba Group

• China Mobile

• China Unicom

• China Telecom

• Equinix



Market driver

• Increasing demand for supercomputing

Market challenge

• High power consumption of data centers

Market trend

• Increasing investment in quantum computing

