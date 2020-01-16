Data Lake Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Lake Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Marketing, Operations, and Human Resources), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data lake market is expected to grow from USD 7,850 million in 2019 to USD 20,050 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing volume and variety of data has resulted in a complex business environment. Businesses are facing challenges in collaborating and managing the vast amounts of data accumulated from organizations and system landscapes. The volume of data is increasing at a tremendous pace, and this data is flowing in from various data sources such as sensors, social media sites, mobile devices, RFID, and GPS to collect real-time intelligence on events.

Traditional big data platforms such as data warehouse and data marts face challenges in keeping pace with such a dynamic business environment as these platforms can only store structured data generated in similar formats.

Analytics solutions integrated with these platforms first store the data and then analyze the batch of collected data; this takes a lot of time to extract insights. On the other hand, a data lake can manage large volumes of structured, unstructured, or semi-structured data. Companies have started deploying data lake solutions to capture and manage huge data sets with larger volume and variety.



Some of the major players in the data lake market include IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Informatica LLC (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Atos SE (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Cazena (US), Dremio (US), Exacaster UAB (Europe), Koverse, Inc (US), Upsolver Ltd. (US), Infoworks.io, Inc (US), Snowflake Inc. (US), Zaloni, Inc. (US), Cloudera, Inc. (US), Bigstep (UK), and Temenos Headquarters SA (UK). Partnerships, new product developments, acquisitions, product enhancements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies implemented by the major vendors in the data lake market.

Key Highlights



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Healthcare and life sciences vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Lake Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Business Functions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Business Function and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Simplified Access to Organizational Data in Departmental Silos, Mainframe, and Legacy Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Extract In-Depth Insights From Growing Volumes of Data to Gain Competitive Advantage

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence of Metadata in Data Lake Leading to Data Swamps

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shift Toward Cloud-Based Data Platforms to Manage and Mitigate Data Issues

5.2.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Advanced Technologies, Such as AI and Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Due to Regulatory Compliance for Data Usage

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.3 The International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4.4 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.4.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.6 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.7 European Market Infrastructure Regulation

5.4.8 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.9 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.10 Personal Data Protection Act

5.5 Enterprise Data Lake Architecture



6 Data Lake Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Data Discovery

6.3.1 Growing Need to Identify the Useful Content in Data Driving the Adoption of Data Discovery Solutions

6.4 Data Integration and Management

6.4.1 Need to Ingest, Manage, and Govern Data Driving the Adoption of Data Integration and Management Solutions

6.5 Data Lake Analytics

6.5.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics to Make Business Decisions Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Analytics Solutions

6.6 Data Visualization

6.6.1 Business Need to Better Understand Insights Generated From Data Lake Analytics Driving the Adoption of Data Visualization Solutions

6.7 Services

6.7.1 Managed Services

6.7.1.1 Growing Need for Businesses to Focus on Core Operations and Streamline Automated Processes for Data Management Driving the Demand for Managed Services

6.7.2 Professional Services

6.7.2.1 Increase in Technicalities in the Deployment and Implementation of Data Lake Solutions to Drive the Demand for Professional Services

6.7.3 Consulting

6.7.3.1 Technicalities in Data Lake Solutions to Boost the Demand for Consulting Services

6.7.4 System Integration and Deployment

6.7.4.1 Need for Seamless Deployment of Data Lake Solutions to Drive the Demand for System Integration and Deployment Services

6.7.5 Support and Maintenance

6.7.5.1 Growing Deployment of Data Lake Solutions to Fuel the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Data Lake Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Need for Data Security to Boost the Adoption of On-Premises Data Lake Solutions

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Benefits Such as Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Data Lake Solutions



8 Data Lake Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Need to Store Large Volumes of Data Being Generated From Business and Customers and Enable Data-Driven Decisions Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions and Services in Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Need to Store Data of the Growing Target Audience Globally and Extract Greater Value From Their Data Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Data Lake Market By Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marketing

9.2.1 Increased Demand for Precise Buyer Segmentation to Fuel the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in Marketing

9.3 Sales

9.3.1 Need to Generate Automated Sales Pattern to Enhance Customer Targeting Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in Sales

9.4 Operations

9.4.1 Growing Need to Enhance Operations By Evaluating Internal Processes Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in Operations

9.5 Finance

9.5.1 Need to Manage Fraud and Risks By Determining Creditworthiness and Market Volatility Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in Finance

9.6 Human Resources

9.6.1 Need to Predict Leadership Needs and Perform Employee Sentiment Analysis Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in Human Resources



10 Data Lake Market By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Growing Need to Personalize Customer Engagement and Mitigate Risks Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Industry Vertical

10.3 Telecommunications and It

10.3.1 Ability of Data Lake Solution to Visualize Complex Networks and Optimize Operations Driving Its Adoption in the Telecommunications and It Industry Vertical

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Buyer Segmentation and Real-Time Customer Behavior-Based Experience Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Retail and Ecommerce Industry Vertical

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 Growing Need to Leverage Data to Control Fraud, Enhance Patient Experience, and Offer Personalized Treatment in Real Time Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Growing Need to Adapt to the Changing Needs of Businesses, Extend the Lifespan of Factory Equipment, Enhance Product Quality, and Reduce the Risk of Production Delays Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.7.1 Growing Need to Analyze the Data Being Generated From Smart Meters and Assets Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.8.1 Need to Manage and Utilize the Growing Data Flow From Social Media and Personalize Viewer Experience Driving the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Media and Entertainment Industry Vertical

10.9 Government

10.9.1 Growing Demand for Enhanced Data Security and Advanced Intelligence to Boost the Adoption of Data Lake Solutions in the Government Sector

10.1 Others



11 Data Lake Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Microsoft

13.3 AWS

13.4 IBM

13.5 Oracle

13.6 Cloudera

13.7 SAS Institute

13.8 Informatica

13.9 Teradata

13.10 TCS

13.11 Atos

13.12 Google

13.13 HPE

13.14 Cazena

13.15 Zaloni

13.16 Temenos

13.17 Dremio

13.18 Exacaster

13.19 Koverse

13.20 Upsolver

13.21 Infoworks.IO

13.22 Snowflake

13.23 Bigstep

13.24 Right-To-Win



