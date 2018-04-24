Data Projects Sales for Medical and Recreational Cannabis Products are set to Grow

According to a research by Oristep Consulting, the global medical cannabis market in 2016 was USD 12.67 billion and will reach USD 33.41 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecasted period. Scientific studies of the chemical called cannabinoid have already resulted in two FDA-approved medications in a pill form. The two main cannabinoids from the cannabis plant are THC and CBD, and they are used for medical purposes as treatments for various conditions such as increasing appetite, reduce nausea, decreasing pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), and muscle control problems. The report also indicates that North America leads the market holding nearly half of the market share in 2016. Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTC: SNIPF), GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX), NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTC: GLDFF)

In a report by Benzinga, Viridian Capital President Scott Greiper indicated that the cannabis market received $1.23 billion investments in the first five weeks of 2018, up from $178 million a year earlier. Viridian Capital Advisors' Vice President Harrison Phillips explained: "Investments in cultivation and retail this year have been driven predominantly by the Canadian player. This has been happening pretty consistently from late 2016 through 2017. This reflects the necessity to scale cannabis businesses, to get some kind of advantage, and to explore strategic opportunities, both through acquisitions and international expansion."

Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTCQB: SNIPF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: SPN). Earlier today the company announced breaking news that, "a new service for Cannabis companies to help them leverage Snipp's deep experience in setting up co-branded partnerships, where two or more synergetic brands create a program together. Co-branding opportunities in the Cannabis industry can be created between growers, product manufacturers and accessory brands as well as through sponsorship and reward associations with industries like music labels and motor sport teams. Snipp has already signed a number of companies in these industries on its recently launched Cannabis Marketing Resource Center and has direct license agreements with all major music labels in North America. In addition, Snipp has created and run successful co-branding marketing programs for brands in related industries like Pharma and Alcohol and is in a position to offer brands highly effective legally compliant co-branding opportunities to help create value for all parties - including the consumer.

To find out how these kinds of programs can drastically increase marketing success we encourage interested parties to download our white paper here - http://go.snipp.com/Partnering-Up-With-CoBranded-Promotions.html

For those interested in partnering with Cannabis companies we also encourage you to signup for the Snipp Cannabis Marketing Resource Center ("CMRC") http://www.snipp.com/CMRC to enable us to match you with opportunities in the Cannabis space. The CMRC has about 50 participants already enrolled and we continue to attract new sign ups weekly.

"We believe we are the first player in the Cannabis industry to systematically think of leveraging co-branding opportunities for the Cannabis space. As we have done in related regulated industries, we can bring together brands from diverse products and services within the Cannabis space and beyond to accelerate the effectiveness of their marketing programs. An example of one of our most effective programs is for a leading Alcohol company where consumers who buy a qualifying brand product get a $5 ride-share coupon to get home safely.", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO. "Snipp already has a robust portfolio of both incentive partners and clients of our platform. This will allow for Cannabis companies to focus on their core business while we bring our clients/ incentive partners to the table to accelerate fundamental metrics such as customer acquisition, shelf space, revenue, cost of customer acquisition, brand equity and loyalty.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to congratulate WeedMD (TSX-V:WMD, OTC:WDDMF, FSE:4WE) and Hiku CNSX: HIKU on their planned merger. This is a classic example of a co-branding partnership within the Cannabis space - a leading producer and a leading consumer oriented brand." Visit the Snipp website at http://www.snipp.com/ for Snipp's full suite of solutions and examples of Snipp programs."

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. Recently, the company announced that it plans to file an Exploratory IND and perform a Phase 0 Clinical Trial to gather valuable First-In-Human data, to support clinical development decisions on prioritizing among multiple, related Parkinson's Disease ("PD") formulations.GB Sciences has a patent application covering multiple, related PD-formulas that are based on complex mixtures of minor cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis chemovars. In preclinical studies, GB Sciences has demonstrated that complex mixtures of cannabis-based compounds may provide greater clinical benefits than single compound treatments due to molecular synergies for the treatment of Parkinson's.

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. Last month, NightFood announced that its wholly owned subsidiary MJ Munchies, Inc. provided an update on the development of its Half-Baked line of cannabis-related snacks. In November, on an investor conference call, CEO Sean Folkson first introduced that the Company was investigating the scientific possibilities of a unique snack idea in the marijuana-related space.He identified that project as "Project X". After further research, the Company decided to move forward with Project X in January. One of the leading nutraceutical consulting firms in the United States has been engaged to drive product development and formulation under the guidance of NightFood's Peter Leighton.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, earlier in March announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, commented on the achievements from the year, "The rapid growth of the legal cannabis market, coupled with our aggressive expansion strategy, has led to Terra Tech's emergence as a pre-eminent retail and wholesale cannabis company in the United States. Our strategy to establish our Blüm™ and IVXX™ brands as premium cannabis experiences in targeted states set the foundation for the Company to quickly expand into the adult use market when Nevada welcomed legalization in July, 2017, followed by California in January, 2018. These regulatory milestones significantly expanded our addressable market and transformed the Company's potential growth path."

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: GLDFF), a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America, and a leading cannabis products company built around recognized brands. In March, the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent with BlackShire Capital Corp., a Canadian Private Equity firm focused on the cannabis sector, to launch the Chalice Farms franchise model. This would be one of the first franchising deals of its kind in the cannabis space. Golden Leaf is presently working with BlackShire to complete the franchising documentation necessary to launch its cannabis retail franchising opportunity under the "Chalice Farms" brand in the U.S., Canada and international markets. Golden Leaf and BlackShire are also in final discussions to form a jointly owned management company which, as the franchisee, would manage and own the Chalice Farms cannabis retail franchises. The implementation of this potential partnership with BlackShire would be the first step in Golden Leaf's franchise program rollout.

