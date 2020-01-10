Data Warehousing Market Study 2019-2025 - Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, SAP, and Dell are Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Warehousing Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data warehousing market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing adoption of cloud-based services, growth of big data, and rising concerns about data security and privacy.

The report analyzes the global data warehousing market on the basis of mode of deployment and industry vertical. Based on the mode of deployment, the market is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud-based data warehousing. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, and others. BFSI segment held a significant share in the market in 2018 owing to the high adoption of data warehousing services in the BFSI sector as a large amount of data is processed by banking and financial firms.

Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the dominating position in the global data warehousing market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Well-developed IT infrastructure, presence of significant market players, and increasing adoption of data warehousing services in the region is strengthening the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing presence of multinational companies in economies of the region such as India, China, Japan, and many others that are surging the need for data warehousing services.

Furthermore, the global data warehousing market is influenced by the presence of several players including Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., SAP SE, Dell Inc., and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zht89k

