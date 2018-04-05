DataCore Software Expands Executive Team to Capitalize on Real-Time Data Market Opportunities

DataCore Software is the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center with a product portfolio covering software-defined storage, hyperconverged and workload optimization solutions. DataCore bridges the gap between the enterprise's need to achieve real-time business and the requirement to maximize investments by leveraging current and future IT assets across all major vendors. Its patented technology overcomes I/O bottlenecks and inefficiencies, delivering maximum performance, uptime and resource utilization in a simple and cost-effective way.

Zabrowski brings extensive cloud, infrastructure, analytics and go-to-market experience to DataCore. He most recently served as founder and CEO of Cloud Cruiser, a leading cloud analytics company that was acquired in 2017 by HPE, and previously served as CEO of Neterion, an early pioneer in networking virtualization. Zabrowski was also vice president and general manager at HP, where he was responsible for a $2.5B business unit of enterprise servers, storage and PCs. He received a bachelor's of science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA in International Business from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Dada is an experienced technology marketer who has been at the center of the web, social, mobile and cloud revolutions at some of the world's leading companies. He joins DataCore after most recently serving as vice president of product marketing and strategy at SolarWinds. Earlier, Dada was head of product and solutions marketing at Rackspace, where he established the company as the leader in hybrid cloud. He has also held senior marketing roles at Bazaarvoice, Motorola, and Microsoft. Dada received a five-year business degree from a UAEM University in Mexico and a general management certificate from University of Texas at Austin.

"There is a strong market opportunity in real-time data, and I am excited to work with a company that is a true innovator in that space," said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore Software. "DataCore's proven technology, plus the deep experience of the combined team, provide us with a clear path to be the catalyst that businesses need to take advantage of real-time data, while radically improving the economics of their systems."

"As the pioneer in software-defined storage technology, DataCore has built a reputation for technology innovation and rock-solid products," said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Venture Partners. "We're excited to see how the new team will build on DataCore's leadership position and drive accelerated growth for the business."

