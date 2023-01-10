DataLakeHouse.io Announces First-Ever DoorDash for Work Connector to Snowflake With Pre-Built Analytics

DataLakeHouse.io offers DoorDash for Work customers powerful analytics to track the employee incentive to improve retention and maximize employee productivity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataLakeHouse.io , the end-to-end analytics platform for cloud data, announced the first-ever DoorDash for Work connector to Snowflake and BigQuery to better understand how employee food delivery incentives can make companies more productive. The new product was unveiled recently at DataLakeHouse.io's release event, Maintaining a Productive Workforce , before a live audience.

"Our DoorDash for Work Analytics is the only end-to-end solution for the 4,000+ DoorDash for Work business customers using the delivery service to incentivize employees during the work from home movement and the post-COVID era," said Christian Screen, CEO of DataLakeHouse.io.

A study done by DoorDash showed that employee meal benefits may increase employee productivity by as much as 12% . DataLakeHouse.io's ability to surface real-time information around employee productivity data combined with data from DoorDash for Work is what employers need to check if incentives are moving the needle or not.

In addition to consolidating other workforce data, the DataLakeHouse.io DoorDash solution allows businesses to:

View timely insights on their incentive strategies in minutes using pre-built reporting.

Predict and adjust their incentive strategies, enabling them to keep their employees happy and productive.

Combine DoorDash for Work data with existing Human Resources data from sources such as TriNet, Ceridian Dayforce, Optimum HRIS, ADP, etc., to integrate employee information with the incentive of DoorDash.

More details on the DoorDash for Work Analytics solution are available on the DataLakeHouse.io website, datalakehouse.io . A demonstration of the solution can also be scheduled via their website.

About DataLakeHouse.io : DataLakeHouse.io's mission is to provide business value through data integration and analytics. DataLakeHouse.io is a self-service, end-to-end analytics platform offering data synchronization, data pipeline management, data warehousing, and insights using machine learning and subject matter expertise across many industries. The platform's pre-built analytical models provide fast return on investment across industries including human resources, marketing, retail, restaurant, banking, finance, and transportation.

