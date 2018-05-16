SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rebranding of DataMetrix to HealthMind signals the market of the significant progress from our investments in our technology to further advance the expertise gained in 12 years of payment integrity services previously offered under DataMetrix.

In 2018, clients can expect added efficiencies, easier implementations, enhanced provider transparency and improved results based on new approaches to outdated solutions.

"The changing healthcare environment coupled with rapid technology advances are impacting everyone involved. HealthMind is positioned for our clients to take advantage of these opportunities," said Gary Twigg, CEO and president.

About HealthMind LLC

The HealthMind team has earned the reputation for being one of the best in the industry. Our unique team of clinical, medical, financial and information technology experts provides the foundation for the Design Thinking and iterative Dynamic Discovery™ that sets our services and technologies apart from all others. As a result, HealthMind is able to offer a technology platform, ReThink™, embracing the most current technical advances, a better service experience and a more financially beneficial outcome.

Media Contact

Kimber Steinberg

kimber.steinberg@HealthMindllc.com

801.268.1001 x7070

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datametrix-inc-announces-rebrand-to-healthmind-llc-300649289.html

SOURCE HealthMind LLC