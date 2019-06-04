Datera Posts Respectable Growth of 400% for the First Quarter of 2019 Amidst Enterprise Transition to Software-defined IT

SANTA CLARA, California, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datera, Inc., the leader in Enterprise Software-Defined Storage solutions for tier 1 applications and workloads, announced for the first fiscal quarter of 2019 growth of more than 400 percent, over ten times the industry growth rate as reported by IDC . The results validate the vision behind Datera's software-defined storage platform, its software-defined business model and its ecosystem of the industry's leaders in cloud native, container-based applications and data center infrastructure -- including Kubernetes, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Docker, Mellanox and Intel.

Datera provides the data services foundation for enterprises to accelerate their transformation to a cloud-ready future at a price tag typically 70 percent lower than traditional IT and public cloud while delivering an entirely new level of automation and agility for IT teams to modernize their system foundation and operating principles simultaneously.

"Enterprise IT is in the midst of a generational transition defined by data freed the need for optionality," said Guy Churchward, CEO of Datera. "Customers that just a few short years ago lurched to the public cloud to transform IT have shifted their focus to bringing the cloud experience on-premises to their most vital applications. That's the trendline that Datera is driving."

Customer and Partner Growth:

400+% percent growth in platform software business for the first quarter of 2019, driven mainly by partner sales

A 10-fold increase in flash server nodes and 4-fold increase in total deployed petabytes powered by the Datera software platform

Both new customer adoption and sizable expansion within existing customers within the Global 2000 and service provider customer segments

Activation of the HPE distribution partnership announced early in 2019 to accelerate penetration of Datera's core customer segments and expand the company's reach across EMEA

"My colleagues and I are seeing that the adoption of 'software-defined' that has transformed the compute and network elements of IT is now also firmly underway for the data layer," said Mark Peters, Principal Analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Datera's robust and extensive data automation capabilities make it a worthy choice for contemporary data architectures. It concurrently serves multiple application environments, from virtual machines to containers running on bare metal, and a variety of media, including NVMe, flash, and hybrid."

Datera also announced today the 3.3 version of its Data Services Platform, further extending the company's lead in scale-out performance and continuous system-wide optimization at scale.

Platform and Solution Enhancements with the 3.3 Release:

Enhanced precision of data placement across the environment, critical to providing performance at scale, based on the intent of the application being served

A 25 to 50% increase in IOPS per data node by better harnessing of the underlying NVMe, Flash, and hybrid storage media above and beyond the average <150 microseconds throughput seen across all deployments, extending the company's lead in enabling customers to rapidly deploy the newest innovations in storage media

Enhanced data efficiency capabilities, including compression and deduplication, combined with the platform's ability to monitor and fine-tune their usage delivers improved economics without the performance degradation or human intervention required by competitive products

Expansion of Datera's qualified server options including HPE's composable ProLiant DL platform and the introduction of new solution bundles available from HPE that combine Datera's software, HPE ProLiant Servers and StoreFabric M-Series Switches from Mellanox Technologies, designed to enable quick and easy transition to a software-defined future

"The product team continues to deliver at entirely new levels on the performance and cloud-like usability and management fronts," said Marc Fleischmann, President and co-founder of Datera. "When we set out, we had a vision for a new approach to commanding data at scale, and this new release is another important milestone that accelerates our ability to meet the demands of our enterprise customer base and to advances software-defined IT market as a whole."

Datera is the leading enterprise solution for software-based storage and is deployed at scale at Global 2000 enterprises and leading service providers in North America and EMEA today. Datera is committed to enabling forward-thinking enterprises and service providers to accelerate into the coming data era.

About Datera

Datera is the only 100% software-based data services platform that powers high-performance application environments at global scale with game-changing data orchestration and automation in partnership with the leaders in server-based infrastructure, all at a 70 percent lower total cost of ownership and operation.

Datera is recognized by Network World as a Hot Storage Company to Watch , CRN as a Top Software-Defined Data Center Provider and the Telecom Council as a Service Provider Innovation Award winner. To learn more about Datera, our transformative approach, partners, and solutions, visit and chat with us at www.datera.io , email info@datera.io, or call +1-844-4DATERA.

