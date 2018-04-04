Datrium Releases DVX 4.0 Software, Converging Tier 1, Backup & Cloud

Datrium DVX converges Tier 1 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery (DR). DVX enables up to 10 times more VMs to run at lower latency than HCI, enables 10 times faster VM restores than scale-out backup products, and with Cloud DVX, offers backup to cloud with up to 10 times lower AWS fees than many cloud backup providers, all in the same simple converged system.

Cloud Backup and Free Trial Subscription

First introduced at AWS re:Invent, Cloud DVX is a cloud-native instance of Datrium DVX that offers backup and recovery services for VMs running in DVX on-premises. Beyond as-a-service simplicity, the new service offering delivers industry leading global cloud deduplication and forever incremental backups to minimize the cost of capacity and network bandwidth. Granular, dedupe-aware recovery provides accelerated Recovery-Time-Objectives (RTO) versus other AWS S3-based offerings. Customers can also eliminate on-premises infrastructure sprawl by connecting directly to cloud from on-premises DVX without additional hardware or software products.

Datrium also announced that all new systems running DVX 4.0 or later now include a complimentary one-year subscription to Cloud DVX. The free subscription includes up to one terabyte (TB) of AWS capacity, which can protect up to 6 TBs of effective data in the cloud after Datrium's cloud-based data reduction. This program will be available through September 30, 2018 and does not cover the AWS subscription fees.

Extending Tier 1 Data Security and Resilience

With the release of DVX 4.0 Software, Datrium provides full support for Oracle RAC on a 4-node vSphere cluster. With a unique software-defined yet stateless host set-up, DVX performance is ultra-fast with 100% local flash reads, and can support losing three out of four nodes without impacting data availability.

Peer Cache Mode is new with DVX 4.0 Software and provides VM fault tolerance. In the case of the failure of all host SSD drives or the host's RAID controller, all VMs on the affected host stay online. Peer Cache allows VMs on the affected host to use the SSDs on a neighboring host until the SSD or RAID controller failure can be addressed.

DVX 4.0 Software brings FIPS 140-2 validated mode to Datrium Blanket Encryption. The data security software also debuts the ability for organizations to set two decryption passphrases. With a single decryption passphrase, if an administrator with sole knowledge of it forgets the passphrase or leaves the organization unexpectedly, recovery can be a challenge. By providing the ability to set two passphrases, the chances of losing access to data due to unavailability of the passphrase is minimized.

DVX 4.0 Software also provides built-in auditing. HIPAA, PCI, SOX all have compliance controls which must be audited. With the new 4.0 Software, administrators can continuously log any actions taken across the system and view events within the DVX console. This new auditing capability will track user actions whether or not they have authenticated through vCenter, a standalone user interface, API or CLI. The auditing also monitors API actions, simplifying security analysis, change tracking, troubleshooting and auditing.

Datrium DVX has been written and architected with an API-first approach. DVX 4.0 Software now provides a Python-based Software Development Kit (SDK) leveraging a RESTful API framework for customers to automate key functions of their DVX system such as virtual machine Get, Snapshot, Clone and Replication.

"Security is not optional for processing electronic payments, and we take a layered approach," says Gilbert Martin, VPay Director of Infrastructure. "Datrium Blanket Encryption secures our data end-to- end with no performance degradation, so we can meet SLA's, performance and security expectations at the same time."

Money Back Guarantee

Starting with DVX 4.0 Software, Datrium now offers a customer satisfaction guarantee with every DVX system shipped. The guarantee provides for a full refund if a customer is unhappy for any reason within 30 days after receiving the product. For years, customers have had to accept certain limitations and inflexibility with hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). In contrast, Datrium customers are passionate about the benefits the company delivers, including use of their existing server infrastructure, independent scalability of performance and capacity resources, running and protecting VM data on a common platform, and access to cloud for disaster recovery. This guarantee reflects Datrium's confidence in the customer's experience with DVX and open convergence.

Availability

Datrium DVX 4.0 Software is available immediately for U.S. list pricing of $12,000 per server/Compute Node. Upgrades to DVX 4.0 are available at no charge for customers with a valid support agreement.

Datrium Cloud DVX recovery service is available immediately, and requires DVX Software 4.0. U.S. list pricing for the service is $6,000 per 5 TB (up to 30TB effective) of S3 capacity per year.

DVX 4.0 Blog: HCI & SAN Customers? Look! Open Convergence (OCI) Just Got Even Better

Oracle RAC Blog: Extending Open Convergence to Oracle RAC

Cloud Datasheet: Datrium Cloud DVX

Security Datasheet: Datrium Blanket Encryption

About Datrium

Datrium is the leader in Open Converged Infrastructure for hybrid cloud, converging Tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for vastly simpler administration, protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, and higher IO performance than available with traditional alternatives. The company is led by the CTOs and founders from Data Domain and early principal engineers from VMware. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datrium-releases-dvx-40-software-converging-tier-1-backup--cloud-300623986.html

SOURCE Datrium

Related Links

http://www.datrium.com

