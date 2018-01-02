DATUM Comes Out on Top in New Bloor Research Data Governance Market Update

The report comments on new market trends, particularly the emergence of products that do more than simply monitor data quality but that also assist with or even automate the creation of management of policy. This change in the market signals a move from the traditional IT-led, bottom up data quality approach to a business-led, top-down approach to data governance that focuses on providing data value.

"We're excited to see the traditional definition of data governance expand to take a more holistic approach, taking both the IT and business side of organizations into consideration," said DATUM's CEO Will Crump. "We've long believed that the most successful organizations have a broader – and more inclusive – approach to data governance, aligning data directly to business objectives."

According to Bloor, "DATUM Information Value Management is focused on providing business value above all else. Unsurprisingly, we found this level of business orientation to be a major strength. We also found that its policy management capabilities were very good, and that as a product it was very easy to use and to implement within an existing system according to the needs of the business."

The high score in Bloor's report, in conjunction with being named a Leader in both the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management and The Forrester Wave™ for Data Governance, Stewardship and Discovery, further underscores DATUM's position as the leading data governance vendor.

About DATUM

DATUM drives decision integrity, empowering organizations to discover the right data and make the right decisions faster. By focusing on what data matters and why, DATUM's proven data governance and stewardship platform, Information Value Management®, delivers business value insights. Today, Fortune 500's trust DATUM as the data governance system of record to improve operational efficiency, deliver greater analytical insights and simplify compliance and regulatory reporting. www.datumstrategy.com.

Media Contacts:

Marie Crump

marie.crump@datumstrategy.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datum-comes-out-on-top-in-new-bloor-research-data-governance-market-update-300576399.html

SOURCE DATUM

Related Links

http://www.datumstrategy.com

